M.a.k LABDI

DUBAI

En résumé

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Public Company; Banking industry

March 2009 – Present (2 years 7 months)


SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST (FOREX/ MUREX) CALYON UK
Public Company; 10,001+ employees; CALYON; Banking industry

July 2004 – Present (7 years 3 months)


SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST NET2S
Banking industry

2000 – Present (11 years)


BUSINESS ANALYST CALYON PARIS
Public Company; 10,001+ employees; CALYON; Banking industry

January 2004 – June 2004 (6 months)


BUSINESS ANALYST (CONSULTANT MOE/MOA) FOREX /MUREX CREDIT LYONNAIS
Public Company; 10,001+ employees; CLP; Banking industry

April 2002 – December 2003 (1 year 9 months)


BUSINESS ANALYST (INGENIEUR D'ETUDES ET DE DEVELOPPEMENT) BNP Paribas Securities Services
Public Company; 10,001+ employees; BNP; Banking industry

November 2000 – February 2002 (1 year 4 months)

Projects :
@PBLINK
@SGP

Mes compétences :
Finance
Finance de marché

Entreprises

  • NET2S SA - Business Analyst (MUREX/ FOREX)

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications (Evry)

    Evry 1999 - 2000

