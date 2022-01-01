M'hamed KHEDIM

-
Orascom Telecom Algerie
- Sable des Opérations de Maintenance Réseaux ( DCN & IPMPLS & TRANSMISSION
Alger
2014 - maintenant
1. Expanding the Department Organization by initiating new projects, enhancing the existing Projects, enhance the Management teams layer.
2. A close follow-up on the technical staff productivity & applying the resource sharing concept among all projects for more resource utilization.
3. Support technically the technical staff and lead the Projects managers to achieve their target on time and within budget as per specs.
4. Analyze and implement new cost reductions without affecting the agreed quality level.
5. Ensure the applying of all processes and procedures that issued by the company •Maintain the company assets.
6. Issue and Follow up with the procurement the issued PRs related to Operation department.
7. Create the Team spirit with all staff and managers based on mutual respect & cooperation.
8. Establish a friendly and professional contact with the vendors and creating good communication channels with all peers.
9. Conduct a yearly formal evaluation for all Teams
10. Save projects against the high turnovers rate by creating a back up for the key- persons per projects, resource sharing among projects, Joining Fresh graduates and creating a second staff of the coordinators.
11. Team motivation to achieve their target on time & within budget for more productivity
12. Internal Weekly meeting for discussing the opened issues.
13. Meetings with the staff Operation to discuss their requirements, target and Project enhancing.
14. Meet the vendors expectations and requirements thru the meeting for more closed communications.
15. Closely supervise the Acceptance Team for performance improvement, Quality A&C as well accelerate the acceptance process
16. Put training plans or strategies to qualify the NOC team
17. Support and cooperate with all other departments ( IT , rollout , Engenerie, Optim ) of all issues related to NOC department
18. Solving the conflicts between teams and turn it to be opportunities.
19. Improve the management & soft skills for all coordinators layer to create a good dependable management staff
20. Elaborate the department budget and negotiate/justify it with higher management level and procurement representative.
21. Structure and form the department according to the company objectives
22. Staffing up new head count for team departments.
23. Training On-job the subordinates as well as defining, ordering and organizing formal training sessions with main equipment vendors or authorized companies;
24. Coordinating common deployment actions with Implementation Department & Core Network Department & Operations
25. Conduct the appraisal campaign, evaluate and adjust the subordinated personnel based on common agreement with HR
26. Involved in elaboration RFQ and RFI (for IP/MPLS, Disastre Recovery , OSS Project ‘ centralized Supervision , Managed services RFI definition & offers evaluation.
27. Elaborate and conducts the Disaster Recovery study for all functional areas and define the requirements in terms of equipment budget, working teams & emergency operational procedures
28. Elaborate all kind of SLA, Contracts & RFQ for all our subcontractors
29. Reporting to higher management level [Spread Sheets, PP presentation and MS project Graphs].
30. Manage up to 04 Subcontractors contract in terms of: PR/PO, SLA negotiation, regular meetings and penalty calculation.
31. Analyzing the monthly report for all subcontractor ( NSN , ALU-LUCENT, HUWAWEI , ERRICSSON
32. Member of the Migration team from ALU VAS/IN platform to Ericsson VAS/IN platform
Orascom Telecom Algerie
- NOC OSS Manager
Alger
2010 - 2013
Responsibilities included:
* Manage Operation Teams:
* DCN Manager ( Data connection network manager ) for Cisco , Juniper , Huawei ;
* System Administrator ( HPUX , SOLARIS , LINUX , WINDOWS 2003 ) ;
* System backup and restore system ( Netbackup Veritas ) ;
* Manager OMC Team ( System supervision OMC)
* Planning maintenance Operation ;
* Project manager for Disaster recovery and OSS ( centralized supervision network )
* Managing operational activities with all actors (Internally: NOC, O&M, Engineering (Core & Access Network), Production, Procurement, Accounting, Legal & Logistic ; Externally : all sub-contractors and vendors)
* Conduct and Follow Integration, Implementation & Optimization of Transport Network (for BSS, NSS, VAS/IN, Data, IT ...), Synchronization Network (NTP, SSU & PRC), for 03 G network
Main Tasks:
* Elaborate the department budget and negotiate/justify it with higher management level & procurement representative
* Structure and form the department according to the company objectives
* Staffing up new head count for NOC OSS team ;
* Training On-job the subordinates as well as defining, ordering and organizing formal training sessions with main equipment vendors or authorized companies;
* Coordinating common deployment actions with Implementation Department & Core Network Department & Operations
* Conduct the appraisal campaign, evaluate and adjust the subordinated personnel based on common agreement with HR
* Involved in elaboration RFQ and RFI (for IP/MPLS, Disastre Recovery , OSS Project ` centralized Supervision , , , ...) definition & offers evaluation.
* Elaborate and conducts the Disaster Recovery study for all functional areas and define the requirements in terms of equipment budget, working teams & emergency operational procedures
* Elaborate all kind of SLA, Contracts & RFQ for all our subcontractors
* Reporting to higher management level [Spread Sheets, PP presentation and MS project Graphs].
* Manage up to 04 Subcontractors contract in terms of: PR/PO, SLA negotiation, regular meetings and penalty calculation.
* Analyzing the monthly report for all subcontractor ( NSN , ALU-LUCENT, HUWAWEI , ERRICSSON
* Member of the Migration team from ALU VAS/IN platform to Ericsson VAS/IN platform
IT SYSTEME
- IT System Supervisor
2006 - 2009
• Lead the IT System team and define the main working & inter-working procedures and reports to be generated
• Define the main tasks as well as the responsibilities for each member of the team
• Elaborate the KPI report models to be delivered (by weekly, monthly, quarterly & yearly basis)
• Technical support system administrator ( HPUX , SOLARIS , LINUX , MICROSOFT ) and
backup team ( Open View HP and Symantec Netbackup )
• Supervising and Following-up the troubleshooting operations for all the operation IT equipment’s with the local TAC and the R&D of each supplier.
• Elaborate scripts shell to ensure some programs running with scheduler
• Conducting the upgrade from HPUX 11.11 to 11.23 from Oracle Financial Server
• Conducting the upgrade and migration from VA 7400 ( Virtual Disk Array ) to EVA 5000 ( Enterprise Virtual Array )
• Conducting the Migration all Data from new Data center
Orascom Telecom Algerie
- IT Senior Système Administrator
Alger
2005 - 2006
Orascom Telecom Algerie
- Senior System Administrator
Alger
2004 - 2005
Task Management Unix
System Architect : elaborate new project plan for IT business to ensure good
Result and KPIs
Installing and configuring EVA storage arrays three Compaq 5000
Installation and configuration of backup libraries MSL
Participate to elaborate project plan for migration system and database and some upgrade hardware and software
Administrator HP Open view Operation
Orascom Telecom Algerie
- IT System Administrator
Alger
2002 - 2004
Assets
Projects and Vendors Management
* End-to-End Core, Transmission, OSS, and Access visibility and management (from business case stage to the final acceptance certificate). ;
* Good Knowledge for Managed Services for Operator Telecom ;
* Committee's participation and collaboration (operational and strategic) with adequate dashboard and activities related reports. ;
* Vendor management (planning, resources, delay, quality of deliverables, staging and acceptances processes RFA, RFS, PAC and FAC).
* Documentation, knowledge transfer in order to capitalize on projects and learned lessons.
* Cost management responsibility, budget reframing and change management control.
* Issues logs, deliverables, UAT (user acceptances test) establishment and control.
* Penalties application based on SLA in case of delay, customer survey investigation.
Resources and Team Management
* Teams building, framing and resources management based on business and company.
* Operational committees' management and workgroup follow-up, tasks identification, assignment and control within the timeline and contractual conditions of the project progress.
* Roles and responsibilities definition, team motivation and support to solve faced issues and achieve the projects.
* Processes and procedures establishment. ;
* Training plan identification and team empowerment within the business requirements and targeted goals.
Planning and development of overall network.
* Establish end-to-end process to ensure high availability, good quality and regulator obligation.
* Reduce the resolution time by Introducing of unified platform for KPI's (AIRCOM) and protocol analyzer.