M'hamed LOUZIR

TUNIS

I am right now working as an LTE technical trainer (till now only on Nokia equipments with different Release).
Fortunately, i have knowledge in double areas which are the RAN( planning, parameters, optimizing, KPIs, Counters) and also the Core Network (CS for oMGW and oMSS , PS for FNS and FNG )
I delivered a lot of courses to many operators (TIM, Telcom Italia , O2 ...)in many countries such as Brazil, Italy, Solvakia , Poland , Serbia, Malta ...

VPN
Signal Processing
Public Switched Telephone Network
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MP3
Java
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
C++
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

  • Consoft Systemi - Technical trainer & engineer

    2014 - maintenant Delivering LTE Nokia courses to multiple customer in different countries

  • Huawei - Trainee

    Boulogne Billancourt 2013 - 2014 department: ``Dimensioning and planning of an LTE network on Bizerte area''
    - Dimensioning, Planning, optimizing and comparison of two networks with TDD
    and FDD duplex mode (RND).

  • OOredoo Group - Trainee

    2013 - 2013 Engineering training with OOredoo Group in Energetic department
    - Master energetic budget of different indoor nodal sites (Power Data Tunisiana
    Release 1.1).

  • Private Superior School Of Engineering And Technology (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2014 telecommunication and network engineer

    Telecommunication specialty

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Tunis IPEIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2011 Mathematical Physics field

