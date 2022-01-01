M'hamed LOUZIR

I am right now working as an LTE technical trainer (till now only on Nokia equipments with different Release).
Fortunately, i have knowledge in double areas which are the RAN( planning, parameters, optimizing, KPIs, Counters) and also the Core Network (CS for oMGW and oMSS , PS for FNS and FNG )
I delivered a lot of courses to many operators (TIM, Telcom Italia , O2 ...)in many countries such as Brazil, Italy, Solvakia , Poland , Serbia, Malta ...
Mes compétences :
VPN
Signal Processing
Public Switched Telephone Network
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MP3
Java
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
C++
C Programming Language
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)