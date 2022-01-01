Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sami BEN ABDALLAH
Ajouter
Sami BEN ABDALLAH
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Traveltodo, Marque de Splendid Tours SA
- Chef de Projet Marketing
2014 - maintenant
Orange
- Assistant Chef de Produit Marketiong ADSL & VoIP
Paris
2013 - 2014
Formations
ESC Toulouse (Toulouse Business School)
Toulouse
2012 - 2013
Master In Management Programme Grande Ecole
Réseau
Brahim DJELASSI
M'hamed LOUZIR
Nadine FELIX