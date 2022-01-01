Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
M'hamed OUSIDI
Ajouter
M'hamed OUSIDI
MÉRIGNAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Mérignac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BKS cables
- Technico-commercial
2008 - 2013
Formations
Université Bordeaux IV
Bordeaux
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Fatma DRIDI
Juliette COANET
Kaouther DHIFALLAH
Katia SCHNEIDER
Michael VON KENDZIERKSI
Ramy CHARFEDDINE
Serge ANDURAND