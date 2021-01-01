Mael LE TREUST

Maël Le Treust earned his Diplôme d’Etude Approfondies (M.Sc.) degree in Optimization, Game Theory & Economics (OJME) from the Université de Paris VI (UPMC), France in 2008 and his Ph.D. degree from the Université de Paris Sud XI in 2011, at the Laboratoire des signaux et systèmes (joint laboratory of CNRS, Supélec, Université de Paris Sud XI) in Gif-sur-Yvette, France. He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Institut d'électronique et d'informatique Gaspard Monge (Université Paris-Est) in Marne-la-Vallée, France and he is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the Centre Énergie, Matériaux et Télécommunication (Université INRS ) in Montréal, Canada. He was also a Math T.A. at the Université de Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne) and Université de Paris VI (UPMC), France. His research interests are information theory, game theory and wireless communications.



Mes compétences :

Télécommunications