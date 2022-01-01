Menu

Maëva TRICOT

  • Muy Mucho
  • conseillère de vente

Le Havre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Muy Mucho - Conseillère de vente

    Commercial | Le Havre 2020 - maintenant

Formations

  • ADEN Formation

    Lillebonne (76170) 2022 - maintenant Licence Responsable Développement Commercial

  • ISPN

    Le Havre (76600) 2020 - 2022 BTS MCO

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

