Magda SAILLARD

Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Skema Business School - Executive Education Coordinator

    Lille 2017 - maintenant

  • Universite Paris Descartes, UFR droit - Responsable Service Formation continue

    2016 - 2017

  • Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense - Responsable formation continue

    Nanterre 2014 - 2016

  • CGPME - Déléguée

    2009 - 2012

  • Organisation Internationale pour les Migrations - Chef de projet

    Geneva 19 2007 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

