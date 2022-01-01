Retail
Magda SAILLARD
Magda SAILLARD
Lille
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Skema Business School
- Executive Education Coordinator
Lille
2017 - maintenant
Universite Paris Descartes, UFR droit
- Responsable Service Formation continue
2016 - 2017
Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense
- Responsable formation continue
Nanterre
2014 - 2016
CGPME
- Déléguée
2009 - 2012
Organisation Internationale pour les Migrations
- Chef de projet
Geneva 19
2007 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aneta LUCIANI
Dona MC DONALD
Eléna RATOI
Gabriela NGUYEN-GROZA
Guy DE CIBON
Stéphanie MARCHAL - VAN THEMSCHE
