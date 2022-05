Majda ZERHOUNI

 10 years experience in various aspects of Accounting & Controlling in multicultural environnement

 Result oriented person and gifted with numbers

 Possess strong communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills

 Skilled in hadling multiple projects and providing mentoring and coaching to direct reports

 Identfied as high potential during 2013





Mes compétences :

Accounting payables

SAP Finance & CO

Contrôle des coûts

Réduction de coût

Comptabilité analytique

Budget et Controlling

Accounting receivables

Controlling profitabilty analysis

BW analysis

Credit management

SAP

Accounts Payable

SAP MM

SAP FI

PeopleSoft

Accounts Receivable

top management

relationship management

Year-end

Value Added Tax

Taxation

SAP-netweaver- Business

SAP-FI- Reporting

SAP-EC- Financial Consolidation

SAP FI AR

SAP FI AP

SAP CO

Responsible for Methods

Regulatory Reporting

JDEdwards Suite

Inventory Accounting

Giving support

General Ledger

Forecasting

Days Sales Outstanding

Data preparation & analysis

Credit Risk

Consolidations

CAPEX management