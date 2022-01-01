Majdi ELHAYEJ

Expériences professionnelles :

2002-2003 PPO Tunisie : Infografiste

2003- 2004 Tunisien Printing Arts : Infographiste

2004 – 2005 Dream Pub : Infographiste

2004- 2005 Promotion de l’image (KODAK OLYMPUS) : Infographiste et conseiller clients au salon international de l’informatique et de la Bureautique (SIB 2005)

2005-2006 Univers Sport : Infographiste et photographe & retouche d’image

2006- 2007 Bricorama : Infographiste photographe et conseiller clients au Salon MEDITRRANEEN DU BATIMENT (MEDIBAT 2007)

Novembre 2007-2011 - NTIC, Nouvelles Technologies & Industries Culturelles INFOGRAPHISTE,

Janvier 2012 messa edition INFOGRAPHISTE

Octobre 2012 - 2016 servicom INFOGRAPHISTE

Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe in design, Quark Xpress,

Corel draw, Pinnacle Studio (montage video), adobe Premiere pro (montage video) World, Excel, Power Point,



Mes compétences :

Adobe InDesign

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Illustration

Graphisme