Majdi ELHAYEJ

Expériences professionnelles :
2002-2003 PPO Tunisie : Infografiste
2003- 2004 Tunisien Printing Arts : Infographiste
2004 – 2005 Dream Pub : Infographiste
2004- 2005 Promotion de l’image (KODAK OLYMPUS) : Infographiste et conseiller clients au salon international de l’informatique et de la Bureautique (SIB 2005)
2005-2006 Univers Sport : Infographiste et photographe & retouche d’image
2006- 2007 Bricorama : Infographiste photographe et conseiller clients au Salon MEDITRRANEEN DU BATIMENT (MEDIBAT 2007)
Novembre 2007-2011 - NTIC, Nouvelles Technologies & Industries Culturelles INFOGRAPHISTE,
Janvier 2012 messa edition INFOGRAPHISTE
Octobre 2012 - 2016 servicom INFOGRAPHISTE
Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe in design, Quark Xpress,
Corel draw, Pinnacle Studio (montage video), adobe Premiere pro (montage video) World, Excel, Power Point,
Mes compétences :
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Illustration
Graphisme
Pas de formation renseignée