Majid TAHRI
Majid TAHRI
ANNECY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Qualité
Entreprises
Feintool PBEL (SUISSE)
- Project Manager Engineering
2011 - maintenant
STES (Stamping tools Engineering Services)
- Gérant
2009 - 2011
Représentant des sociétés industrielles sur le marché allemand
Firmeca SA/ FLI Group
- Chef Projet Allemagne Outillages de Presse
1998 - 2009
Berguy SA
- Technicien Methodes
1997 - 1998
Formations
Technische Universität Berlin (Berlin)
Berlin
1989 - 1995
Productique et Management qualité
Produktionstechnik
Réseau
Alain CHARTON
Alain RIETHMULLER
Cédric BERNARD
Imane ENNAOUALI
Jean HUNEAU
Jean-Michel LUCAS
Sopra Steria Group (Annecy)
Jean-Yves BOULET
Laurence HUNEAU
Noura TAHRI
Sandrine GIBBE