Majolie NTO

Reliable, livable, adaptable, professional with a background in Human Resources management. Excellent development in communication, management of social conflict, negotiation and inter-personal skills. Decision-making, rigorous, organized with a spirit of creativity, contribute and enable the socio-cultural value of a company. Ability to work within a team and under pressure, currently looking for opportunities to utilize existing skills.
Mes compétences :
Team leader
Secretariat
Télémarketing
Recrutment
Management of social conflict
Training session
Call center