Majolie NTO

Dakar

Reliable, livable, adaptable, professional with a background in Human Resources management. Excellent development in communication, management of social conflict, negotiation and inter-personal skills. Decision-making, rigorous, organized with a spirit of creativity, contribute and enable the socio-cultural value of a company. Ability to work within a team and under pressure, currently looking for opportunities to utilize existing skills.

Team leader
Secretariat
Télémarketing
Recrutment
Management of social conflict
Training session
Call center

  • Spectrum Group - Administrative Desk

    Dakar 2008 - maintenant

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure De L'Enseignement Technique (ENSET) (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2012 Master II

    Management of competences, Management of personnel, Management of Career, GPEC,

  • University Of Buea (Buea)

    Buea 2007 - 2010 Bachelor's Degree

    Social counseling
    Cutural Acculturation

