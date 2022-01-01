Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Makanfing KOULIBALY
Makanfing KOULIBALY
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Security
Entreprises
SONACO (ROSSMANN GROUPE)
- RESPONSABLE CLIENTELE
2012 - maintenant
TALENTYS SARL
- Chef de Département commercial
2008 - 2012
AZ Technologies
- Attachée commerciale
2006 - 2007
AZ Technologies
- Administratrice des ventes
2004 - 2006
Formations
Cours PIGIER BTS COMMERCIALE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2001 - 2003
Action commerciale
Réseau
Armand Cyr-Rock GADA-YAO
Bomou KADHY
Cehable Anick Mireille GUEI
Christian ZOUZOU
Christophe Ferdinand DE MEDEIROS
Impex HL
Mathias Kouadio KOUASSI
Yao KONAN FRANCK GILDAS