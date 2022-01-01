Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Makhtar DIENE
Ajouter
Makhtar DIENE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Internet
Entreprises
Commercial
- Service clientelles
maintenant
Formations
Jean De La Fontaine SECONDE (Dakar)
Dakar
1992 - 1997
EDUCATION EN GENERAL
ELEVE
APRES LES ETUDES QUE J AI FAIT AU COLLEGE JEAN DE LA FONTAIRE. APRES J'AI POURSUIVI MES ETUDES DANS LA BRANCHE DE L'INFORMATIQUE
Réseau
Abdel Rakib OLA
Boubacar NDIAYE
Elimane COLY
Jess Brice DHOSSA
Mamadou Lô DIOUF
Mohamed DRAMÉ
Thieckou OUSMANE
Www.nextgenerationisforafrica.com SHANGHAI 2014