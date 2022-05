Makhtar LO

SALES AND PRODUCT MARKETING / GENERAL MANAGEMENT

Possessing a number of demonstrated Sales and Product marketing abilities, achievements and ongoing success by establishing new business, generating ideas whilst achieving and exceeding targets in a very competitive area. Also possessing significant achievements in planning, implementing and organizing marketing strategies, events and exhibitions within budget limitations. Proven track record illustrate a significant contribution for a company that offer a genuine opportunity for career progression.





Mes compétences :

Product management

Exhibition management

Strategic marketing

Sales initiatives/ Promotions

General Management

Account/ Business Development

P&L Statement/ Financial Control

Merchandising