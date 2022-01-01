Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Makram SHILI
Ajouter
Makram SHILI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
creation elyne fashion
- Produit en textil
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Etrangère En Italie (Roma)
Roma
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Baptiste FROIDEFOND
Estival - Bureau Scp HTTP://WWW.HUISSIER-DIJON.COM
Isabelle WATSON
Musat ALINA
Olivier BAYLE
Saidi MANEL
Saoussen FARHAT
Siwar NASRA