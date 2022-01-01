Makrem NOUIRA

During the first 5 years of my career I was specialized in microelectronics domain, especially video validation process on IP set-top box. I have a good understanding of different decoder block for H264, MPEG2 and AVS standards. During this experience I have the opportunity to elaborate many validation tools and scenarios with respecting real time constraint; I am also familiarized with using embedded OS like OS21, OS20 and embedded Linux.

Actually I work as an engineer team leader in SUNGARD. I have leaded many projects destined for private banks applications. I have a good understanding of Trading, Forex and stock exchange workflow in adding of a good managerial knowledge.

Communication & team work: I enjoy working within a team. I have good communication (verbal/written) skills; I talk almost weekly to other teams to discuss project progress.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Java

Visual studio 2010

C/C++

SQL