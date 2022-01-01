Menu

Makrem NOUIRA

During the first 5 years of my career I was specialized in microelectronics domain, especially video validation process on IP set-top box. I have a good understanding of different decoder block for H264, MPEG2 and AVS standards. During this experience I have the opportunity to elaborate many validation tools and scenarios with respecting real time constraint; I am also familiarized with using embedded OS like OS21, OS20 and embedded Linux.
Actually I work as an engineer team leader in SUNGARD. I have leaded many projects destined for private banks applications. I have a good understanding of Trading, Forex and stock exchange workflow in adding of a good managerial knowledge.
Communication & team work: I enjoy working within a team. I have good communication (verbal/written) skills; I talk almost weekly to other teams to discuss project progress.

  • SunGard

  • Fidelity National Information Services - Ingénieur Team Leader

    2009 - maintenant Financial knowledge:
    - Conception of specific and transactional data storage.
    - Forex workflow and generals parameter for ordering Forex.
    - Stock exchange workflow.
    - Very good understanding of transactional operation.
    - Very good understanding of banking workflow.

    Main Projects:
    - Nominative Shares, Registry Management enhancement.
    - Segregated accounts.
    - Retrocession received from agent.
    - Retrocession on fees transaction.
    - Implementation of treasury reference rate.
    - Implementation of curve rate.

  • STMicroelectronics - Application Engineer

    2004 - 2009 - Validation of software, firmware and hardware of MPEG2 decoder on the following project STi7100, STi7109 and STi7200.
    - Validation of software, firmware and hardware of H264 decoder on the following projects STi7111, STi7105 and STi7200.
    - Validation of software, firmware and hardware of AVS decoder on the following projects STi7105 and STi7141 (on palladium emulator).
    - Elaborate the video validation driver and tests.
    - Verify that hardware and firmware are conformed to MPEG2 (ISO/IEC 13818-2), H264 (ISO/IEC 14496-10) and AVS standard.
    - Pass all validation tests and track all failed tests in order to verify decoder and firmware architecture.
    - Elaborate a document that describes all tests and results.
    - Automation of validation process.
    - My good understanding of the MPEG2 standard and display stage helped me to make a new way based on CRC checking in order to validate almost of ST project and decrease validation time.
    - Speeding up the original validation process to run 150% faster.
    - Validation of the SD output stage on sti5301 and sti5100 project.

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2004 Télécommunications

