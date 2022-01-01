Menu

Malcolm EBARA

En résumé

RESPONSABLE BIM

Mes compétences :
BIM MANAGER
PDMS
ARCHITECTE PLM
DIGITAL PROJECT
SmartPlan
PDS
GED Collaborative
PIPING DESIGN
Audit & conseil systèmes d'information
AUTOCAD, MICROSTATION ...
PDM
FORMATION BIM
Webmaster
Gestion de projets
Réalité augmentée. Réalité Virtuelle
Simulation/Calcul
Coordination de projet BIM
BIM (Building Information Modelling)
INSTALLATIONS GENERALES
Autodesk Revit Architecture
AUTODESK REVIT MEP
Autodesk Revit Structure
Autodesk Navisworks
Twinmotion
BIM
BIM MANAGER SENIOR

Entreprises

  • AMSTEIN+WALTHERT - RESPONSABLE BIM

    2017 - maintenant Être le référent principal BIM
    Assurer le BIM management et la coordination BIM
    Développer et former l’équipe BIM
    Conduire le changement vers le BIM
    Développement de formations BIM
    Elaboration de standards et processus BIM
    Expertise BIM et support BIM
    Veille technologique BIM
    Développement des systèmes d’informations techniques avec IT
    Développement BIM FM exploitation & maintenance
    Proposer une offre commerciale BIM
    Intégration du BIM dans la politique qualité, sécurité et environnement
    Actions transversales de développement du BIM au sein du groupe

  • Tractebel Engineering-Engie - RESPONSABLE BIM

    2016 - 2017 Référent principal BIM
    Assurer le BIM management et la coordination BIM
    Développer des équipes BIM
    Conduire le changement vers le BIM
    Développement de formations BIM
    Elaboration de standards et processus BIM
    Expertise BIM et support BIM
    Veille technologique BIM
    Développement des systèmes d’informations techniques avec la DSI
    Proposer une offre commerciale BIM
    Intégration du BIM dans la politique qualité, sécurité et environnement
    Actions transversales de développement du BIM au sein du groupe

  • Artelia - BIM Manager

    Lyon 2016 - 2016

  • VINCI CONSTRUCTION GRANDS PROJETS - CORPORATE SENIOR BIM MANAGER

    2012 - 2015 Responsable des activités BIM
    objectifs de développement BIM
    Démarche BIM
    Recrutement
    offres BIM , coûts des projets BIM
    Utilisation des normes internationales
    procédure pour le déploiement BIM
    Définition de l'infrastructure IT BIM
    La formation BIM
    La modélisation BIM :
    Fonctionnalités BIM: Détection de collision, la simulation de construction 4D, les calculs, revue de projet BIM, dessin 2D, l'extraction des données BIM pour les quantités (QTO)
    BIM en exploitation et maintenance (DIMO Maint®, IBM Maximo®)
    Plate-forme de gestion des données (PDM)
    photos, films Temps réel avec réalité virtuelle, immersion virtuelle
    Veille technologique BIM
    Le développement d'applications Tablette
    Site Web sur le BIM

  • OGER INTERNATIONAL - RESPONSABLE DE PROJETS SI, CORPORATE BIM MANAGER

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2012 Développement du BIM
    Définition des architectures Informatiques BIM
    Mise à disposition des processus d’installation et de configuration des outils
    Démarrage de projets BIM
    Coordination de projets BIM
    Développement des méthodes de travail associées aux innovations
    Création d’une structure BIM
    Création d’une structure de formation BIM
    Définition et suivi des objectifs de développements
    Animation des groupes de travail pluridisciplinaires
    Rédaction de pièces écrites : chartes d’organisation, spécifications, comptes rendus…
    Responsable logiciel métier :
    Autodesk revit architecture
    Autodesk revit structure
    Autodesk revit mep
    Digital project
    3ds Max design
    Autocad civil 3D
    Nova
    E specs
    Navisworks

    Formation sur les logiciels BIM
    Mise en place d’une plateforme de travail collaborative : OGERSPHERE
    Formation interne sur une plateforme de travail collaborative OGERSPHERE
    Développement des infrastructures BIM : OGER MAROC , OGER TUNISIE, SAUDI OGER
    Développement des processus autour du BIM :
    Simulations : 3D, 4D, 5D
    Réalité virtuelle temps réel
    Calculs
    Documentation technique
    Synthèse technique

    Veille technologique sur le BIM
    Relation avec écoles d’ingénieur et universités : cours , stages , conférences

  • Assystem - Responsable applications CAO - Architecte PLM

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2007 · Définition des architectures Informatiques
    · mise à disposition et configuration des outils
    · Interface des différents partenaires (utilisateurs, fournisseurs...) sur les projets, avec les
    fournisseurs de logiciels
    · Coordination de projets
    · Coordination CAO : Administrateur, créateur de catalogue avec Logiciel PDMS , SMARTPLAN 3D
    · Création d’un référentiel méthodologique installation générale contenant :
    - Organisation du BE installation générale
    - manuels opératoires des processus d’élaboration et de vérification
    - Bibliothèque contenant :
    Aide mémoire d’installations des tuyauteries
    Règles ergonomiques d’installation des tuyauteries
    Normes et directives en vigueur
    Standards techniques de conception
    Bibliothèques de symboles
    Spécifications techniques matériel
    Note de calculs simplifiée
    Trames types
    Charte graphique ASSYSTEM
    Base de chiffrage
    · Mise en place sur les projets des processus méthodologiques ASSYSTEM
    · Mise en oeuvre des processus de capitalisation du savoir-faire installations générales au sein d’ASSYSTEM.
    · Assistance technique des acteurs commerciaux
    · Estimation de prix
    · Recrutement des collaborateurs pour les projets au forfait
    · Définition du plan de formation CAO (microstation, PDS, Framework, PDMS, Autocad …)
    · Formation interne sur : le métier d’installations des tuyauteries ,les applicatifs CAO
    · Mise en place du gestionnaire de données techniques (GED) : Administration et configuration
    · Administrateur Mezzoteam (gestion, configuration, worflow designer)

Formations

