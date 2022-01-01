Malcolm EBARA

RESPONSABLE BIM
Mes compétences :
BIM MANAGER
PDMS
ARCHITECTE PLM
DIGITAL PROJECT
SmartPlan
PDS
GED Collaborative
PIPING DESIGN
Audit & conseil systèmes d'information
AUTOCAD, MICROSTATION ...
PDM
FORMATION BIM
Webmaster
Gestion de projets
Réalité augmentée. Réalité Virtuelle
Simulation/Calcul
Coordination de projet BIM
BIM (Building Information Modelling)
INSTALLATIONS GENERALES
Autodesk Revit Architecture
AUTODESK REVIT MEP
Autodesk Revit Structure
Autodesk Navisworks
Twinmotion
BIM
BIM MANAGER SENIOR
Pas de formation renseignée