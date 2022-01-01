Malec BELGACEMI

After several successful experiences in e-marketing and on-line communication, I was increasingly interested in the importance of social networks and in their impact on the consumer.
I discovered an environment which fascinates me , by the creative part of the work , the human aspect and the constant research of useful information.
It is a job which asks for rigor and for patience, two qualities that I acquired throughout my experiences
My strength is also my experience in an international environment which allowed me to have an open mind and help me to think differently and have a curious mind
Mes compétences :
Reseau Social et Communautés
Rapport d'activité
Management de projet
Management d'équipe
Reporting
web marketing
référencement
analyse
marketing
internet
community managment
web
e commerce
télétravail