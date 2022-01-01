Menu

Malec BELGACEMI

PARIS

En résumé

After several successful experiences in e-marketing and on-line communication, I was increasingly interested in the importance of social networks and in their impact on the consumer.

I discovered an environment which fascinates me , by the creative part of the work , the human aspect and the constant research of useful information.

It is a job which asks for rigor and for patience, two qualities that I acquired throughout my experiences

My strength is also my experience in an international environment which allowed me to have an open mind and help me to think differently and have a curious mind


Mes compétences :
Reseau Social et Communautés
Rapport d'activité
Management de projet
Management d'équipe
Reporting
web marketing
référencement
analyse
marketing
internet
community managment
web
e commerce
télétravail

Entreprises

  • Early Birds - Responsable Social Media

    2013 - maintenant Gestion et suivi de la communication des marques sur les réseaux sociaux (anglophone et francophone)
    Analyse et mise en place de la stratégie social média (facebook, twitter, dailymotion channel...)
    Recommandation digitale
    Mise en place de stratégie web
    Gestion de projet
    Reporting
    Veille
    Gestion de la E-réputation
    Gestion d'achat d'espace sur Facebook

  • Wezign - Consultante Web

    2011 - 2011 Conseil en communication interactive
    Gestion et suivi de la communication des marques sur les réseaux sociaux
    Reporting
    Analyse Web et veille

  • Universal Mac Cann - Responsable Social Media

    2011 - 2013 Gestion et suivi de la communication des marques sur les réseaux sociaux
    Analyse et mise en place de la stratégie social média (facebook, twitter, dailymotion channel...)
    Mise en place de stratégie web
    Reporting
    Veille
    Gestion de la E-réputation
    Management d'une équipe de community manager
    Organisation d'évènement
    Prise de brief
    Recommandation digitale
    Gestion de la relation fournisseur

  • Adsonwall - Account Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Gestion de comptes Adwords (monshowroom.com, digitick.com…): rédaction annonces, veille des enchères , rapports hebdomadaires et mensuels
    Gestion de Publicité Facebook (3suisses.be): rédaction annonces, veille des enchères , rapports hebdomadaires et mensuels
    Veille webmarketing, conseils
    Utilisation de f-editor

  • Alphakid // Montréal - Assistante Marketing Web

    2009 - 2009 Gestion d’une campagne publicitaire
    Optimisation du site Internet
    Relation maman blogue
    Gestion d’une stratégie Facebook
    Programme d’affiliation marketing
    Réalisation de pages HTML…

  • Vivatours - Assistante Chef de produit

    Marcq en Baroeul 2006 - 2007 Etablissement des devis, cotations pour les groupes, rédaction de programmes, suivi de la production, aide à la réalisation des sites Internet, étude marketing sur l’analyse la concurrence, le marché.

Formations

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne

    Creteil 2007 - 2010 Commerce Electronique

    Master 2 - E-Business- Marketing

  • EPH (Paris)

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Contrat de professionnalisation

    Chef de projet

  • IUT (Saint Denis)

    Saint Denis 2004 - 2006

Réseau