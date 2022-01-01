Briefly, i will introduce myself, BRIK Malek, 30 years old, technically, I am qualified as an Industrial Instrumentation and Maintenance Engineer (IMI) from INSAT (National Institute of Applied Sciences and Technologies) Tunisia.



I have worked in different project mainly in TUNISIA (ENI), ALGERIA (SONATRACH), SUDAN (WNPOC & GNPOC) and FRANCE (TECHNIP) and currently with AREVA NP (PARIS – LA DEFENSE) as an instrumentation engineer.



Along these Five years experience, I still learning and acquiring competencies and skills; I can work well in teams and possess excellent analytical, communication, fault finding, and trouble shooting skills.

Thanks so much for your time and consideration.





BRIK Malek

Instrumentation Engineer

malek.brik@gmail.com





Mes compétences :

Instrumentation

Pétrole

Sécurité incendie

Protection incendie