Malek HADJ-KACI

ALGER

En résumé

Très forte expérience dans la gestion de la logistique des projets bout en bout

Très solide expérience dans les procédure et règlements douanier

Forte expérience dans le mangement d'équipes

Mes compétences :
Ponctualité
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • Alstom Grid - Algeria Logistics Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • AREVA/ ALSTOM GRID - Logistics Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • Schlumberger - Import &Export Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Reports to North Africa Geo-market Supply chain Manger
    Manage a team of 14 I/E coordinators
    Accountable for the whole import & Export activities in compliance with trade
    compliances
    Implementation and management of a new processes, contracts and systems that leads
    to improve KPI’s
    Responsible of the improvement of shipments delays & savings costs in the different
    steps of logistics operations.
    Budget management of 321 MDA

  • VATECH / SIEMENS - Logistics Specialist

    2003 - 2006 - Shipments management from various origins and sources ( door to door)
    - Customs clearance coordination with operations and customs…
    - Paperwork management for customs clearance requirements
    - Finances and international payment follow up
    Successful projects
    1 / BRN/MLN projects: 1185/1194 km of Algiers
    2 / HAA/BBA projects: 400 / 250 km of Algiers
    3 / KOUBA project: Suburb of Algiers
    4/ ARZEW Project: 400 Kms of Algiers

  • Transt LA DILIGENCE - Gerant propriétaire

    2002 - 2003 Manager and owner of the Freight forwarding & customs clearance
    agency « TRANSIT LA DILIGENCE” ( agreed customs broker )
    - Custom clearance of all types of goods for Import & export

Formations

  • ESG

    Algiers 2011 - maintenant MBA

    Supply Chain Management

  • Chambre De Commerce CACI

    Alger 1998 - 1999 Commissionnaire en douanes

    Commerce international et transit

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion - Université D?Alger Carroubier (Alger)

    Alger 1994 - 1998 Ecofi

