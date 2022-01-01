Malek HADJ-KACI

Très forte expérience dans la gestion de la logistique des projets bout en bout
Très solide expérience dans les procédure et règlements douanier
Forte expérience dans le mangement d'équipes
Mes compétences :
Ponctualité
Rigueur
Entreprises
Alstom Grid
- Algeria Logistics Manager
2012 - maintenant
AREVA/ ALSTOM GRID
- Logistics Manager
2009 - maintenant
Schlumberger
- Import &Export Manager
Paris2006 - 2009Reports to North Africa Geo-market Supply chain Manger
Manage a team of 14 I/E coordinators
Accountable for the whole import & Export activities in compliance with trade
compliances
Implementation and management of a new processes, contracts and systems that leads
to improve KPI’s
Responsible of the improvement of shipments delays & savings costs in the different
steps of logistics operations.
Budget management of 321 MDA
VATECH / SIEMENS
- Logistics Specialist
2003 - 2006- Shipments management from various origins and sources ( door to door)
- Customs clearance coordination with operations and customs…
- Paperwork management for customs clearance requirements
- Finances and international payment follow up
Successful projects
1 / BRN/MLN projects: 1185/1194 km of Algiers
2 / HAA/BBA projects: 400 / 250 km of Algiers
3 / KOUBA project: Suburb of Algiers
4/ ARZEW Project: 400 Kms of Algiers
Transt LA DILIGENCE
- Gerant propriétaire
2002 - 2003Manager and owner of the Freight forwarding & customs clearance
agency « TRANSIT LA DILIGENCE” ( agreed customs broker )
- Custom clearance of all types of goods for Import & export