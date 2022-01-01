Malek LEBSIR

I graduated my Master II from Dijon Business School in 2006.

I started my career as International Sales in apprenticeship for a French Industry.

In 2006, I started to work in Paris as Business Developer then Account Manager in the IT Services and Consulting area, taking more and more responsabilities in complex selling.

In 2009, I moved to San Francisco for a 1 year contract as Sales Manager North America for a French company organising conventions.

From mid 2010 to mid 2012, I restarted as Account Manager in the IT industry in Nice.



Since 2012 I am working internationally as Account Manager for the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), based in Sophia Antipolis, responsible of the 10 principal pharmaceutical companies in the Cardiology area.





Area of specialization :

- Sales, International Sales

- Marketing, product definition

- Sales strategy definition

- Complex Selling

- Answers to RFI, RFP

- Prospecting & farming

- Budget management

- Recruitment

- Team management





Mes compétences :

sales

Prospection

Management

Développement commercial

international

ssii

export

grand comptes

Négociation

account executive

usa

sales representative

Vente