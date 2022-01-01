Menu

Malek LEBSIR

BIOT

En résumé

I graduated my Master II from Dijon Business School in 2006.
I started my career as International Sales in apprenticeship for a French Industry.
In 2006, I started to work in Paris as Business Developer then Account Manager in the IT Services and Consulting area, taking more and more responsabilities in complex selling.
In 2009, I moved to San Francisco for a 1 year contract as Sales Manager North America for a French company organising conventions.
From mid 2010 to mid 2012, I restarted as Account Manager in the IT industry in Nice.

Since 2012 I am working internationally as Account Manager for the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), based in Sophia Antipolis, responsible of the 10 principal pharmaceutical companies in the Cardiology area.


Area of specialization :
- Sales, International Sales
- Marketing, product definition
- Sales strategy definition
- Complex Selling
- Answers to RFI, RFP
- Prospecting & farming
- Budget management
- Recruitment
- Team management


Mes compétences :
sales
Prospection
Management
Développement commercial
international
ssii
export
grand comptes
Négociation
account executive
usa
sales representative
Vente

Entreprises

  • European Society of CArdiology - Account Manager

    BIOT 2012 - maintenant Account Management of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies on the Cardiology field.
    Management of a budget of 10.5 M Euros
    • International Sales
    • Account Management
    • Marketing, Product and project definition
    • Client presentation of Congress products, Educational Products and Services
    • Legal, management of contracts aspects
    • Business Development on new sectors: Biotechnologies, Educational Agencies…

    Clients: SERVIER, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Sanofi, Novartis, MSD, BMS, Pfizer, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Menarini…

  • Logica - Chargé d'Affaires

    COMPIEGNE 2010 - 2012 Account Manager & Business Development
    Exceeded my sales quotas by 33% in 2010 with more than 1.5 million € realized.
    Accrued responsibilities in 2011 by managing a budget of 7.3 million Euros.
    Awarded by the 2010 Logica Diamond Award and Logica Diamond Club membership: “The Diamond Club sales incentive program has been designed to recognize top performers in the global sales community”
    • Account Management with C-level, buyers, IT Directors
    • Business Development of key accounts.
    • Prospecting and opened new client accounts
    • Complex selling of IT solutions; lobbying with C-level executives
    • Bids negotiation.
    • Lead consultant teams on RFIs and RFPs.
    • Recruitment
    Clients: Air France, ProBTP, RSI, Crédit Agricole, Mecaplast…– the retail sector

  • Connection Events - Sales Manager North America

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 Business development on the North American market
    Increased my client portfolio and my turn over by +25% on the North American market

    • Sales performed to C-level
    • Spearhead Connection Events activities in the US.
    • Opened new accounts and secured loyalty of my clients
    • In charge of all aspects of the sales cycle from prospecting to closing
    • Created a partnership with the Texas Film Commission Association for communication and marketing purposes.
    Clients: EA, Ubisoft, Konami, developers and other video game service providers

  • Logica - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    COMPIEGNE 2006 - 2008 Sales development of a key account and opening new accounts

    • Outside sales to C-level, buyers, decision makers and IT Directors
    • Opened & managed a key account with 1,000,000 € turn over realized.
    • Opened four new client accounts on full project integration (managed solutions) with 300,000 Euros sales realized.
    • Complex Selling on IT solutions; lobbied directly with C-level Executives and negotiated bids.
    • Lead consultant teams on RFP responses.

    Cmients: Retail Mid-Market Accounts

  • APG France - International Sales & Marketing

    Le Thillay 2005 - 2006 Business development in Europe (indirect sales)
    Turn over realized ~ 100,000 € (+20%)

    • Account Management and Business Development especially on West European countries.
    • Management of an international client portfolio of distributors, resellers and service providers in 6 different countries.
    • Definition and implementation of a commercial and marketing strategy in order to develop a new territory.

Formations

  • ESC Dijon (Dijon)

    Dijon 2003 - 2006 International Af

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2001 - 2003 DUT GEA Option Finance-comptabilité

  • Lycée Parc Imperial

    Nice 1997 - 2000 Scientifique, spécialité: Mathématique

  • Collège Jean Henri Fabre (Nice)

    Nice 1994 - 1997

  • Lycée Descartes (Alger)

    Alger 1993 - 1994 Interne

    Alger

