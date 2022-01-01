Malek LEBSIR

I graduated my Master II from Dijon Business School in 2006.
I started my career as International Sales in apprenticeship for a French Industry.
In 2006, I started to work in Paris as Business Developer then Account Manager in the IT Services and Consulting area, taking more and more responsabilities in complex selling.
In 2009, I moved to San Francisco for a 1 year contract as Sales Manager North America for a French company organising conventions.
From mid 2010 to mid 2012, I restarted as Account Manager in the IT industry in Nice.
Since 2012 I am working internationally as Account Manager for the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), based in Sophia Antipolis, responsible of the 10 principal pharmaceutical companies in the Cardiology area.
Area of specialization :
- Sales, International Sales
- Marketing, product definition
- Sales strategy definition
- Complex Selling
- Answers to RFI, RFP
- Prospecting & farming
- Budget management
- Recruitment
- Team management
Mes compétences :
sales
Prospection
Management
Développement commercial
international
ssii
export
grand comptes
Négociation
account executive
usa
sales representative
Vente