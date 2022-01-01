Menu

Malek MOKNI

RIYADH

En résumé

Entreprises

  • EUROAFRICAINE BREDERO - QUALITY REPONSIBEL

    maintenant  Manage of the on-site testing laboratory and monitor submittals and prequalification.
     Verify quality of the works in accordance with the technical clauses.
     Check the layout of reinforcing bars and verify all frameworks on the construction site.
     Verify construction drawing and propose corrected design for the engineering study office.
     Control quality of the concrete during casting.
     Assure site surveillance and prepare site reports.
     Acquire excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
     Proven ability to exhibit an energetic and positive approach to teamwork.

  • Saudi oger - Quality Manager

    Riyadh 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECOLE NATIONAL D'INGENIEUR DE TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2009 GENIE CIVIL

