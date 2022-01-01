Menu

Malek OUESLATI

Ariana

En résumé

Speciality: Automotive Embedded Software

Experience:

-I worked with Focus International on behalf of Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France.
-I was in charge of design, implementation test and validation of car radio software(DAB-Digital Audio, bluetooth Broadcast,multimedia modules, parking aid...) for several car manufacturers. (specially PSA and Renault).I have also the mission of software integrator.
-I recently (the last 2 years) undertook a responsability as a technical coordinator (team of 4 engineers).
-I worked in an international Context (France, Inde, Chine)



Training and internships:

- several trainings and missions at Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France in Radio Platforms (specific continental, Texas Instruments Jacinto Platform), DAB, Bluetooth, CAN protocol, audio processiong, software integration,rtrt (Rational Test Real Time Tool)..;


Professionnal Technical Knowledge:


-experienced in programming&debugging in c, c++ with tools like GreenHills Multi, lauterbach, e-binder, Code Composer, .

- experienced in working with OOAD tools like Rational Rose, Visio & change management systems like CM\CS Synergy.

- experienced in working with tools of data analyses like Vector tools like Canoe & Canalyser,aadvark, microcontrollers: ARM, DSP, Blackfin, caracas


Non professionnal Technical Knowledge:

- image processing
- VHDL, matlab, Xilinxs, Quartus,Arcview.gis,

Entreprises

  • Focus International - Software Engineer

    Ariana 2008 - 2013 working in conception and developement of different modules in projects For Continental Automotive Systems.(autoradios and other automotive modules..) using different tools to perform requirement management, change management, conception, deveolpement, debugging and unit tests.

  • Focus & Focus International - Embedded Software Engineer

Formations

  • SUPCOM (Ariana)

    Ariana 2013 - maintenant PHD Student

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2007 ingénieur en informatique

  • Ecole Préparatoire Des Etudes D'Ingénieur De Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2002 - 2004 Math-Physique

  • Lycée Pilote De L'Ariana (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 1998 - 2002 MathS

    Maths

