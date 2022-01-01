Malek OUESLATI

Speciality: Automotive Embedded Software



Experience:



-I worked with Focus International on behalf of Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France.

-I was in charge of design, implementation test and validation of car radio software(DAB-Digital Audio, bluetooth Broadcast,multimedia modules, parking aid...) for several car manufacturers. (specially PSA and Renault).I have also the mission of software integrator.

-I recently (the last 2 years) undertook a responsability as a technical coordinator (team of 4 engineers).

-I worked in an international Context (France, Inde, Chine)







Training and internships:



- several trainings and missions at Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France in Radio Platforms (specific continental, Texas Instruments Jacinto Platform), DAB, Bluetooth, CAN protocol, audio processiong, software integration,rtrt (Rational Test Real Time Tool)..;





Professionnal Technical Knowledge:





-experienced in programming&debugging in c, c++ with tools like GreenHills Multi, lauterbach, e-binder, Code Composer, .



- experienced in working with OOAD tools like Rational Rose, Visio & change management systems like CM\CS Synergy.



- experienced in working with tools of data analyses like Vector tools like Canoe & Canalyser,aadvark, microcontrollers: ARM, DSP, Blackfin, caracas





Non professionnal Technical Knowledge:



- image processing

- VHDL, matlab, Xilinxs, Quartus,Arcview.gis,