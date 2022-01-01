Malek OUESLATI

Speciality: Automotive Embedded Software
Experience:
-I worked with Focus International on behalf of Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France.
-I was in charge of design, implementation test and validation of car radio software(DAB-Digital Audio, bluetooth Broadcast,multimedia modules, parking aid...) for several car manufacturers. (specially PSA and Renault).I have also the mission of software integrator.
-I recently (the last 2 years) undertook a responsability as a technical coordinator (team of 4 engineers).
-I worked in an international Context (France, Inde, Chine)
Training and internships:
- several trainings and missions at Continental Automotive Rambouillet-France in Radio Platforms (specific continental, Texas Instruments Jacinto Platform), DAB, Bluetooth, CAN protocol, audio processiong, software integration,rtrt (Rational Test Real Time Tool)..;
Professionnal Technical Knowledge:
-experienced in programming&debugging in c, c++ with tools like GreenHills Multi, lauterbach, e-binder, Code Composer, .
- experienced in working with OOAD tools like Rational Rose, Visio & change management systems like CM\CS Synergy.
- experienced in working with tools of data analyses like Vector tools like Canoe & Canalyser,aadvark, microcontrollers: ARM, DSP, Blackfin, caracas
Non professionnal Technical Knowledge:
- image processing
- VHDL, matlab, Xilinxs, Quartus,Arcview.gis,