Malic ABDEDDAIM

-
Vallourec
- Project manager Oil & Gas
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
Project manager in the numerical simulation department.
R&D on threaded connections for the Oil & Gas field.
-
TNO
- Project manager / Sales and Support Engineer South Europe
2010 - 2013
Project manager / Sales and technical support on:
- PreScan: Dedicated sensor simulation tool for designing active safety systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
- Madymo: Passive safety numerical tool dedicated to solving multi-body dynamics calculations.
Benchmark and training on Madymo for South Europe customers.
Proposals definition.
Skills and tools:
- Project manager
- Follow up of suppliers and customers for south Europe country
- Follow up of TNO development department
- Madymo and PreScan software
-
Matra Technologies
- Project engineer
2009 - 2010
Bird strike on plane engine numerical simulation on Radioss:
- Definitions of the requirements.
- Numerical model creation:
- Smooth particules hydrodynamics methods (SPH)
- Coupling Fluid / Structure (Lagrangian / Eulerian coupling)
Skills and tools:
- SPH and ALE methods using Radioss software
- Suppliers relationship
-
Visteon
- Validation engineer assistant
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2005 - 2005
Physical validation of the CLIO III dashboard:
- Tests campaign
- Numerical correlation on Pam Crash.
Skills and tools:
- Planning and ressources management
- Pam Crash/Safe software
-
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Dynamics simulation engineer and Project manager
Rueil Malmaison
2005 - 2009
Project manager for PSA contracted out project.
Technical follow up of 33 projects:
- Numerical activities (ACV, FBG, ERGO, Crash) on Radioss,Nastran
and Abaqus softwares.
- Management of low cost country for meshing tasks.
- Test analysis and realisation.
Skills and tools:
- Project manager (planning and ressources management around)
- Manager of around 10 engineers during 1 year.
- Customers relationship.
Numerical research and development department:
- Technical support on Radioss software:
Checking and validation of the numerical dynamics model from supplier and customers.
Resolution of numerical issues and improvements of the dynamics models.
- Masses optimisation (DOE) for side, frontal impacts and ACV.
- Numerical correlation for dynamics simulations.
Skills and tools:
- Methodology development
- Follow up of suppliers and customers
- Radioss, Isight, Optima, V.Lab softwares