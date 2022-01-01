Menu

Malic ABDEDDAIM

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Vallourec - Project manager Oil & Gas

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant Project manager in the numerical simulation department.
    R&D on threaded connections for the Oil & Gas field.

  • TNO - Project manager / Sales and Support Engineer South Europe

    2010 - 2013 Project manager / Sales and technical support on:
    - PreScan: Dedicated sensor simulation tool for designing active safety systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
    - Madymo: Passive safety numerical tool dedicated to solving multi-body dynamics calculations.

    Benchmark and training on Madymo for South Europe customers.
    Proposals definition.

    Skills and tools:
    - Project manager
    - Follow up of suppliers and customers for south Europe country
    - Follow up of TNO development department
    - Madymo and PreScan software

  • Matra Technologies - Project engineer

    2009 - 2010 Bird strike on plane engine numerical simulation on Radioss:
    - Definitions of the requirements.
    - Numerical model creation:
    - Smooth particules hydrodynamics methods (SPH)
    - Coupling Fluid / Structure (Lagrangian / Eulerian coupling)

    Skills and tools:
    - SPH and ALE methods using Radioss software
    - Suppliers relationship

  • Visteon - Validation engineer assistant

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2005 - 2005 Physical validation of the CLIO III dashboard:
    - Tests campaign
    - Numerical correlation on Pam Crash.

    Skills and tools:
    - Planning and ressources management
    - Pam Crash/Safe software

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Dynamics simulation engineer and Project manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2009 Project manager for PSA contracted out project.
    Technical follow up of 33 projects:
    - Numerical activities (ACV, FBG, ERGO, Crash) on Radioss,Nastran
    and Abaqus softwares.
    - Management of low cost country for meshing tasks.
    - Test analysis and realisation.

    Skills and tools:
    - Project manager (planning and ressources management around)
    - Manager of around 10 engineers during 1 year.
    - Customers relationship.


    Numerical research and development department:
    - Technical support on Radioss software:
    Checking and validation of the numerical dynamics model from supplier and customers.
    Resolution of numerical issues and improvements of the dynamics models.
    - Masses optimisation (DOE) for side, frontal impacts and ACV.
    - Numerical correlation for dynamics simulations.

    Skills and tools:
    - Methodology development
    - Follow up of suppliers and customers
    - Radioss, Isight, Optima, V.Lab softwares

Formations

  • Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2000 - 2005 crash test et vibroacoustique

Réseau