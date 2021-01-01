Menu

Malik MIKY (AKLOU)

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Computer
Negotiation
Research & Critical thinking
Microsoft Office
Communication & presentation
Conference Presenter

Entreprises

  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car -  MANAGEMENT TRAINING PROGRAMME

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Customer service: took reservations, handed customer enquiries, solved problem and delivered cars to customers.
    Management skills: leadership, training, mentoring.
    People skills and soft skills.
    Business management: cost controlled, profits and growth.
    Managed Account
    Employee development and administrative skills.
    Marketing: gained new customers both retail and corporate,
    Managed dealerships, and run bodyshop accounts.
    Sales: Increased revenue by generating more sales.
    Management skills: leadership, training, mentoring.
    Fleet control: Handled repairs, by getting the right number and type of cars in your fleet.

  • AFTRAL - Assistant Pédagogique - Moniteur D'Internat

    Paris 2015 - 2015 • Surveillance des élèves en classe, au restaurant et à l’internat
    • Encadrement des sorties scolaires
    • Appuie aux documentalistes et aux enseignants
    • Aide aux devoirs et en anglais
    • Animation d’activités sportives et culturelles

  • AFTRAL - Teaching Assistant

    Paris 2015 - 2015 The undertaking duties are;
    working alongside teachers to support learning activities.
    Helping to plan lessons and prepare teaching materials.
    Acting as a specialist assistant for particular subjects.
    Leading classes under the direction of the teacher.
    Supervising other support staff.
    Helping children who need extra support to complete tasks.
    Helping teachers to plan learning activities and complete records.
    Supporting teachers in managing class behaviour.
    Supervising group activities.
    Helping with outings and sports events.
    Taking part in training.
    Carrying out administrative tasks.

  • La source Cosmétique - Conseiller de Vente

    2014 - 2014 • Gestion des appels téléphoniques
    • Formation et développement de l’équipe commerciale
    • Marketing
    • Gestion de stocks et approvisionnement

  • La Source Cosmetic - Assistant Manager

    2014 - 2014 • Team Training and commercial development.
    • Setting ahead commercial and marketing.
    • Stock management and supply.
    • Sale adviser.

  • leeds Beckett University - Conference Presenter

    2011 - 2011 • Presented at ‘Big Boys Should Cry’ conference for Leeds Metropolitan University

  • Phones4u - Responsable Support Client

    2011 - 2012 Installation, configuration et support
    Conseil et assistance clientele

  • Phone4u - Customer Support Analyst

    2011 - 2012 As an individual with entrepreneurial flair, involved in various support including fixing computer faults.
    Desktop support, operating systems (16, 32 and 64-bit Windows OS as well as Mac) support.
    Installation & configuration of various software and hardware on different platforms (Usually on Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7 and 8).
    PCs/Servers, CD ROMs, CD/DVD drives, Scanners, Back up devices and other peripherals.
    Network connectivity (mobile, fixed broadband configuration and troubleshooting of routers as well as modems).
    Telephone setup and application support such as Oracle application, PIE, iGrasp (Lumesse) and Cerberus.
    Experienced in Network Management Software such as Networkview, Whats Up Gold IPswitch, etc.
    Installation and configuration of Network Printers/Print Servers (using NSLU2).
    Remote support to clients using Teamviewer, GoToMy PC and LogMeIn.
    Managing security (accounts, User rights, Auditing and Systems policies.
    Setup and configuration of routers and managing wireless security i.e. SSID and encryption (WPA2, etc.).
    MAC Address control to restrict access to the network.
    Remote installation of user applications using Symantec Ghost software to clone compatible workstations.

  • York St John University - Conference Producer

    2010 - 2010 • I have also delivered at a NORTHclass Forum conference on issues that care-leavers face on entry to higher education. The audience was composed of social services departments, social policy practitioners, academics and MPs.

  • Freelance Translator, Interpreter and Proofreader - Interpreter

    2009 - 2011 Proofread, translated and interpreted commercial documents, legal documents, articles and correspondences and phone/face-to-face dialogues into English.
    Conducted requisite legal/technical research to ensure accurate translation, liaising with clients to clarify any areas of confusion, and creating customer specific style guides.

  • Freelance - Traducteur - Interprète

    2009 - 2011 • Traduction, interprétation et correction de documents juridiques, commerciaux, articles, correspondances et enregistrement téléphonique

  • Université Metropolitaine de Leeds - Coordinateur de projet

    2008 - 2012 • Tuteur de jeunes défavorisés
    • Aide à l’orientation des jeunes étudiants sur le campus universitaire
    • Organisation d’activités sportives

  • Leeds Metropolitain University - Project Coordinator

    2008 - 2012 • Mentored undergraduate care leavers – supporting them with issues such as housing, financial and disability needs. I coordinated allocations to Leeds City Council or University accommodation and made referrals to internal and external agencies.
    • Social and Academic development tutor of unprivileged youth.
    • The Council and orientation of the young students.
    • Leader of the sports activities for the development of team spirit of the Young people.

Formations

  • University Of Leeds

    Leeds 2013 - 2013 PGCE Modern Foreign Language

  • Canterbury Christ Church University College

    Canterbury 2012 - 2013 MFL Spanish - Subject Knowledge Enhancement Course

    I have acquired more knowledge in all aspects of Spanish language including; speaking, writing, reading. it has enabled me to understand the fundamentals of the language from the pronunciation to the construction of words and phrases, the grammar, adjectives, different tenses, verbs etc.

  • Université De Canterbury (London)

    London 2012 - 2013 Modern Foreign Language Spanish (Espagnol), Université Canterbury

  • Université De Leeds

    Leeds 2008 - 2012 Relations Internationales et le Français

  • Leeds Beckett University

    Leeds 2008 - 2012 International Relations and French

    Modules: Environment and World Politics, Political Economy of Development, Security and World Politics, Introduction to Peace and Conflict Studies, World Politics, The Challenges of Development, Political Movements and Ideologies, World Politics in the 20th Century, Understanding International Relations, Understanding security, Economic transformation of the Third World, EU Policy, Globalisation.

