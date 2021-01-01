Malik MIKY (AKLOU)

-
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- MANAGEMENT TRAINING PROGRAMME
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Customer service: took reservations, handed customer enquiries, solved problem and delivered cars to customers.
Management skills: leadership, training, mentoring.
People skills and soft skills.
Business management: cost controlled, profits and growth.
Managed Account
Employee development and administrative skills.
Marketing: gained new customers both retail and corporate,
Managed dealerships, and run bodyshop accounts.
Sales: Increased revenue by generating more sales.
Management skills: leadership, training, mentoring.
Fleet control: Handled repairs, by getting the right number and type of cars in your fleet.
-
AFTRAL
- Assistant Pédagogique - Moniteur D'Internat
Paris
2015 - 2015
• Surveillance des élèves en classe, au restaurant et à l’internat
• Encadrement des sorties scolaires
• Appuie aux documentalistes et aux enseignants
• Aide aux devoirs et en anglais
• Animation d’activités sportives et culturelles
-
AFTRAL
- Teaching Assistant
Paris
2015 - 2015
The undertaking duties are;
working alongside teachers to support learning activities.
Helping to plan lessons and prepare teaching materials.
Acting as a specialist assistant for particular subjects.
Leading classes under the direction of the teacher.
Supervising other support staff.
Helping children who need extra support to complete tasks.
Helping teachers to plan learning activities and complete records.
Supporting teachers in managing class behaviour.
Supervising group activities.
Helping with outings and sports events.
Taking part in training.
Carrying out administrative tasks.
-
La source Cosmétique
- Conseiller de Vente
2014 - 2014
• Gestion des appels téléphoniques
• Formation et développement de l’équipe commerciale
• Marketing
• Gestion de stocks et approvisionnement
-
La Source Cosmetic
- Assistant Manager
2014 - 2014
• Team Training and commercial development.
• Setting ahead commercial and marketing.
• Stock management and supply.
• Sale adviser.
-
leeds Beckett University
- Conference Presenter
2011 - 2011
• Presented at ‘Big Boys Should Cry’ conference for Leeds Metropolitan University
-
Phones4u
- Responsable Support Client
2011 - 2012
Installation, configuration et support
Conseil et assistance clientele
-
Phone4u
- Customer Support Analyst
2011 - 2012
As an individual with entrepreneurial flair, involved in various support including fixing computer faults.
Desktop support, operating systems (16, 32 and 64-bit Windows OS as well as Mac) support.
Installation & configuration of various software and hardware on different platforms (Usually on Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7 and 8).
PCs/Servers, CD ROMs, CD/DVD drives, Scanners, Back up devices and other peripherals.
Network connectivity (mobile, fixed broadband configuration and troubleshooting of routers as well as modems).
Telephone setup and application support such as Oracle application, PIE, iGrasp (Lumesse) and Cerberus.
Experienced in Network Management Software such as Networkview, Whats Up Gold IPswitch, etc.
Installation and configuration of Network Printers/Print Servers (using NSLU2).
Remote support to clients using Teamviewer, GoToMy PC and LogMeIn.
Managing security (accounts, User rights, Auditing and Systems policies.
Setup and configuration of routers and managing wireless security i.e. SSID and encryption (WPA2, etc.).
MAC Address control to restrict access to the network.
Remote installation of user applications using Symantec Ghost software to clone compatible workstations.
-
York St John University
- Conference Producer
2010 - 2010
• I have also delivered at a NORTHclass Forum conference on issues that care-leavers face on entry to higher education. The audience was composed of social services departments, social policy practitioners, academics and MPs.
-
Freelance Translator, Interpreter and Proofreader
- Interpreter
2009 - 2011
Proofread, translated and interpreted commercial documents, legal documents, articles and correspondences and phone/face-to-face dialogues into English.
Conducted requisite legal/technical research to ensure accurate translation, liaising with clients to clarify any areas of confusion, and creating customer specific style guides.
-
Freelance
- Traducteur - Interprète
2009 - 2011
• Traduction, interprétation et correction de documents juridiques, commerciaux, articles, correspondances et enregistrement téléphonique
-
Université Metropolitaine de Leeds
- Coordinateur de projet
2008 - 2012
• Tuteur de jeunes défavorisés
• Aide à l’orientation des jeunes étudiants sur le campus universitaire
• Organisation d’activités sportives
-
Leeds Metropolitain University
- Project Coordinator
2008 - 2012
• Mentored undergraduate care leavers – supporting them with issues such as housing, financial and disability needs. I coordinated allocations to Leeds City Council or University accommodation and made referrals to internal and external agencies.
• Social and Academic development tutor of unprivileged youth.
• The Council and orientation of the young students.
• Leader of the sports activities for the development of team spirit of the Young people.