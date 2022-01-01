Menu

Malo QUÉRÉ

LEVALLOIS PERRET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vendeur
Optique

Entreprises

  • OMC Nanterre - Monteur vendeur

    2017 - maintenant

  • Intermarché - Préparateur de commande

    Vert-le-Grand 2014 - 2016

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :