Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mamadou NDONGO
Ajouter
Mamadou NDONGO
UBA SENEGAL
BUSINESS MANAGER & DIGITAL PAYMENT
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UBA SENEGAL
- BUSINESS MANAGER & DIGITAL PAYMENT
Commercial | DAKAR
2022 - maintenant
ISM
DAKAR-SENEGAL
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdou Fata KANE
Aissam RAMI
Amy LO
Assane NDIAYE
Catherine NDONG
Idrissa SENE
Jacques Noël MENDY
Maimouna DIALLO
Moustapha CISSE
Nathalie ORHAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z