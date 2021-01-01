Menu

Manuel LARDEUX

  • Ministere de l'agriculture
  • analyste programmeur

Chartres

En résumé

Autonome et polyvalent. Inventif et créateur, je n'hésite pas à proposer des solutions techniques et ergonomiques à mon équipe.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Silverlight
Javascript
SQL
Informatique
PHP
Oracle
Java Platform
Java EE
Linux
JQuery
XSL
XML
Windows Presentation Foundation
Microsoft C-SHARP
Framework
eLearning
Wamp
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
PATTERN
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft .NET Technology
Java
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
InterBase
Ingres
HTML
Delphi
Bug Tracking System
Apache WEB Server
Android
Administrateur MOOC
WPF/XAML
Formateur de la chaine Editoriale Scénarii
Adobe Captivate

Entreprises

  • Ministere de l'agriculture - Analyste programmeur

    Autre | Chartres (28000) 2016 - maintenant

  • Octave.biz - Consultant Recette et documentation

    ANGERS 2016 - 2016

  • Ministère de la Défense - Responsable E learning

    Paris 2013 - 2016

  • Ministère de la Défense - Analyste Programmeur

    Paris 1997 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau