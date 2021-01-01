Manuel REIS

Certifications :
- ITIL Foundations Certification in IIT Service Management (en 2008)
Formation suivit:
année 2012:
- 70-659: Configurer et dépanner la virtualisation de serveurs Windows server 2008R2 (Hyper-V et VMM)
- Formation : Les clés du management de projet - Niveau 1
année 2011:
- VMware vSphere 4 : Troubleshooting
- 70-642 : TS : Configuration des services d'infrastructure de Windows Server 2008
année 2010:
- Implémentation de Citrix XenApp 5.0 pour Windows Server 2008(CXA-201-2IF)
- VMware vSphere 4.1: Install,Configure, Manage.
Année 2009:
- Mise à jour de vos competeences en matière D'infrastructure réseau et technologie Active Directory dans Windows Server 2008 (6734 A).
Année 2008:
Année 2006:
-Administration d'un environement Microsoft Windows Server 2003 (2144B)
-Managing Your Infrastructure Using Microsoft Operations Manager 2005 (2287A)
Année 2004:
- Formation Windows 2003 Administration
- Formation Lotus Domino V6 - Administration
- Formation Administration de Microsoft Exchange Server 2003 ( année 2004 )
Année 2002:
- Windows 2000, Architecture Mise en Oeuvre
- Windows 2000,administration avancée
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server
ITIL
VMware ESX
Microsoft operation Manager 2005
Hyper-V
VMware
Virtualisation
SAN
Logiciels antivirus
