Manuel REIS

Certifications :



- ITIL Foundations Certification in IIT Service Management (en 2008)



Formation suivit:



année 2012:



- 70-659: Configurer et dépanner la virtualisation de serveurs Windows server 2008R2 (Hyper-V et VMM)

- Formation : Les clés du management de projet - Niveau 1



année 2011:



- VMware vSphere 4 : Troubleshooting

- 70-642 : TS : Configuration des services d'infrastructure de Windows Server 2008



année 2010:



- Implémentation de Citrix XenApp 5.0 pour Windows Server 2008(CXA-201-2IF)

- VMware vSphere 4.1: Install,Configure, Manage.



Année 2009:



- Mise à jour de vos competeences en matière D'infrastructure réseau et technologie Active Directory dans Windows Server 2008 (6734 A).



Année 2008:

Année 2006:



-Administration d'un environement Microsoft Windows Server 2003 (2144B)



-Managing Your Infrastructure Using Microsoft Operations Manager 2005 (2287A)



Année 2004:



- Formation Windows 2003 Administration

- Formation Lotus Domino V6 - Administration

- Formation Administration de Microsoft Exchange Server 2003 ( année 2004 )



Année 2002:



- Windows 2000, Architecture Mise en Oeuvre

- Windows 2000,administration avancée



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Windows Server

ITIL

VMware ESX

Microsoft operation Manager 2005

Hyper-V

VMware

Virtualisation

SAN

Logiciels antivirus