Menu

Manuel REIS

Paris

En résumé

Certifications :

- ITIL Foundations Certification in IIT Service Management (en 2008)

Formation suivit:

année 2012:

- 70-659: Configurer et dépanner la virtualisation de serveurs Windows server 2008R2 (Hyper-V et VMM)
- Formation : Les clés du management de projet - Niveau 1

année 2011:

- VMware vSphere 4 : Troubleshooting
- 70-642 : TS : Configuration des services d'infrastructure de Windows Server 2008

année 2010:

- Implémentation de Citrix XenApp 5.0 pour Windows Server 2008(CXA-201-2IF)
- VMware vSphere 4.1: Install,Configure, Manage.

Année 2009:

- Mise à jour de vos competeences en matière D'infrastructure réseau et technologie Active Directory dans Windows Server 2008 (6734 A).

Année 2008:
ITIL Foundations Certification in IIT Service Management (en 2008)
2008
Année 2006:

-Administration d'un environement Microsoft Windows Server 2003 (2144B)

-Managing Your Infrastructure Using Microsoft Operations Manager 2005 (2287A)

Année 2004:

- Formation Windows 2003 Administration
- Formation Lotus Domino V6 - Administration
- Formation Administration de Microsoft Exchange Server 2003 ( année 2004 )

Année 2002:

- Windows 2000, Architecture Mise en Oeuvre
- Windows 2000,administration avancée

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows Server
ITIL
VMware ESX
Microsoft operation Manager 2005
Hyper-V
VMware
Virtualisation
SAN
Logiciels antivirus

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Architecte technique

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Actuellement en mission .

  • T-Systems - Ingénieur Systems

    ST DENIS 2004 - 2016 - Installation, configuration, et dépannage de serveurs sous Windows NT4/2000/2003/2008 server.
    - Maintenance et évolution des systèmes d'exploitation, des applications métiers des clients ainsi que des logiciels (Anti-Virus,WSUS,Symantec Liveupdate administrator,...)
    - Mise en place et Gestion des sauvegardes sous Arcserve, et mise en place du Disaster recovery de ArcServe
    - Tests et amélioration des Plans de reprise d'activité
    - Rédaction de documentations et de procédures techniques.
    - Administration VMWARE ESX4 et 4.1
    - Audit SAS 70

  • Societe Socofim - Technicien système et réseaux Windows

    2001 - 2004 - Support et Gestion du parc informatique
    - Dépannage des postes utilisateurs et imprimantes
    - Installation et mise en production des postes.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau