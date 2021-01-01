Marc CARRÉ

-
Weaveworks
- Senior Software Engineer, Remote from Tokyo, Japan
2018 - maintenant
» Contributed to open & closed source software to help the cloud-native ecosystem grow & mature.
- Brought GitOps to eksctl, the official CLI for Amazon EKS. Open Source.
Partnered with Amazon’s teams to integrate new AWS products & EKS features.
See also:
- https://eksctl.io/
- https://bit.ly/awesome-gitops
- https://bit.ly/eksctl-gitops-profiles-video
- https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-eksctl
- Designed and built Weaveworks Kubernetes Platform’s cluster API controller to enable users to manage Kubernetes clusters’ lifecycle through Git commits, the GitOps way.
See also:
- https://www.weave.works/product/enterprise-kubernetes-platform/
- https://cluster-api.sigs.k8s.io/
- https://bit.ly/awesome-gitops
- Contributed to Kubernetes (https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-kubernetes), OpenCensus (https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-opencensus), Flux, Prometheus, Cortex.
Technologies: Go, Docker, Kubernetes.
-
sway.ai
- CTO, London, UK
2017 - 2018
» Analysed Twitter and YouTube’ social networks to surface communities for a wide range of customers (NGO, SME, start-ups) using graph & ML algorithms (PageRank, Louvain, NLP).
» Developed the vision & strategy. Coordinated & structured the engineering effort (5 people).
» Designed, built, secured, automated & operated our platform’s infrastructure.
Technologies: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Azure, OVH Cloud.
» Developed and optimised graph processing algorithms & data pipelines.
Technologies: Python, Scala, Akka, Spark (GraphX, NLP), MongoDB, JanusGraph, Node.js, Git.
-
Weaveworks
- Senior Software Engineer, London, UK
2016 - 2018
» Improved Weave Cloud, a SaaS product to simplify Continuous Delivery to & Observability of Kubernetes clusters. See also: https://www.weave.works/product/cloud/
- Partnered with Google’s teams to seamlessly integrate with GKE via Marketplace. See also: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/weaveworks/weave-cloud
- Integrated with AWS CloudWatch to add observability of managed cloud services.
- Improved CD aspect and RED metrics. See also: https://www.weave.works/blog/the-red-method-key-metrics-for-microservices-architecture/
- Added support for teams and any-currency billing.
- Supported Weave Cloud’s infrastructure (18 nodes, 70 microservices, 240 pods, 850 containers, ~100TB data), dogfooding our GitOps approach to DevOps/SRE.
- Demo’ed and pitched Weave Cloud to prospects at KubeCon Austin 2017.
Technologies: Go, Docker, Kubernetes, Prometheus, Fluentd, Kibana, DynamoDB, RDS, JS/ES6, React/Redux, sh/bash, gRPC, tcpdump, Vagrant, Terraform, Ansible, CircleCI, TravisCI, Git.
» Maintained Weave Net an Open Source, CRDT-based, cloud-native overlay network.
Standardised our development & testing environments setup, for more reproducible builds.
See also: https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-weave-net
Technologies: Go, sh/bash, tcpdump, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, Python, Ruby, Vagrant, Google AppEngine, CircleCI.
-
JP Morgan
- Lead Software Developer (Equity Risk & Pricing), London, UK
Paris
2012 - 2016
- Designed & developed a distributed and scalable platform for Equity Derivatives and
Algorithmic Indexes' pricing, real-time risks & backtesting (greenfield project):
- distributed historical market data store (time series)
- distributed computing platforms for pricing (MapReduce-like)
- APIs design, web services, dashboards, data feeds, operate tooling.
- Technologies: Java, Scala, Python, JS, Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, IBM Symphony
- Communicated on the project, prioritization, managed users’ expectations, onboarding.
- Hired developers as the team was expanding. Managed junior developers and interns.
- Drove continuous improvement of the team’s practices and build pipeline, in order to
streamline activities while maintaining a constant level of quality.
- Advised other teams about technologies and practices. Cassandra and Scala evangelist.
-
JP Morgan
- Software Developer (Equity Exotics Pricing), London, UK
Paris
2010 - 2012
- Developed and optimized a pricer for Equity Exotics (templates for new instruments,
performance measurements and monitoring, back-end Web Services for market data, auditing, KPIs, etc.)
- Technologies: C#, .NET 3.5 (Linq, lambda expressions), DevExpress, Java/JEE, VBA.
- Support of Front Office users (traders, structurers, sales, quantitative research).
- Promoted Agile practices (TDD, refactoring-to-patterns, etc.) to improve software quality.
Gradually increased test coverage to 40% to increase the platform’s stability.
-
Pricing Partners
- Analyste Développeur / Conception (Stage) - Paris, France
2009 - 2009
- Conception & développement d'éléments d'une grille de calcul utilisé pour la valuation de produits financiers dérivés (C#, WPF, LDAP, SQL Server, UML, design patterns).
- Développement d'un plugin de visualisation de données (C#, Silverlight, web services, MVVM).
- Développement de data services à l'intention d'Euronext.
- Projets gérés de manière autonome (Analyse des besoins, Conception, Réalisation, Tests).
-
Société Générale
- Analyste Développeur (Stage) - Paris, France
PARIS
2008 - 2008
- Développement d'un outil de paramétrage d'indices pour le desk de trading Commodity Exotics : composition des indices, dates de roll, etc. (C#, Infragistics, Sybase).
- Développement d'un outil de comparaison et nettoyage des données de marché/fixings (VBA, SQL, Bloomberg API, Reuters).
- Analyse des besoins, Conception, Réalisation, Déploiement, Formation et Maintenance.
- Projets gérés de manière autonome.
-
ETIC INSA Technologies
- Secrétaire Générale - Lyon, France
GISORS
2008 - 2009
- Gestion de l'organisation internes, des opérations et des process de la Junior Entreprise
- Coordination d'une équipe de 20-30 élèves ingénieurs afin d'atteindre les objectifs stratégiques de la J. E.
- Chiffre d'affaires 2008-2009 : 80 k€