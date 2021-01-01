Menu

Marc CARRÉ

TOKYO

En résumé

I am a passionate Tech Lead and Software Engineer with 10+ years of experience in distributed systems,
a strong customer focus, and the ability to consistently deliver high-quality software under aggressive deadlines, in both small & large companies.

As an "intrapreneur", I enjoy creating an inclusive environment, sharing knowledge and promoting best practices to increase my teams impact. Forever learning & experimenting, I am particularly thrilled by challenges involving high-performance computing, machine learning or quantitative finance.

See also: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marccarre/

Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'Information
Intelligence Artificielle
Finance de Marché
Ansible
Ruby on Rails
Kafka
ZooKeeper
CSS
Ruby
AngularJS
Node.js
JavaScript
C#
Gestion d'équipe
Leadership
Gestion de projet
C++
Management
Continuous Integration and Testing
Amélioration continue
SQL
Innovation
Microservices
REST
Architecture logicielle
UML
Equity Derivatives
Conception
Machine Learning
Méthodes quantitatives
Lean
Lean IT
Méthode agile
Agile Development
Agile
TDD
Test Driven Development
BDD
Grid Computing
Cloud computing
Systèmes distribués
Distributed Systems
Spark
Cassandra
Python
Java
Scala

Entreprises

  • Weaveworks - Senior Software Engineer, Remote from Tokyo, Japan

    2018 - maintenant » Contributed to open & closed source software to help the cloud-native ecosystem grow & mature.

    - Brought GitOps to eksctl, the official CLI for Amazon EKS. Open Source.
    Partnered with Amazon’s teams to integrate new AWS products & EKS features.
    See also:
    - https://eksctl.io/
    - https://bit.ly/awesome-gitops
    - https://bit.ly/eksctl-gitops-profiles-video
    - https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-eksctl

    - Designed and built Weaveworks Kubernetes Platform’s cluster API controller to enable users to manage Kubernetes clusters’ lifecycle through Git commits, the GitOps way.
    See also:
    - https://www.weave.works/product/enterprise-kubernetes-platform/
    - https://cluster-api.sigs.k8s.io/
    - https://bit.ly/awesome-gitops

    - Contributed to Kubernetes (https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-kubernetes), OpenCensus (https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-opencensus), Flux, Prometheus, Cortex.

    Technologies: Go, Docker, Kubernetes.

  • sway.ai - CTO, London, UK

    2017 - 2018 » Analysed Twitter and YouTube’ social networks to surface communities for a wide range of customers (NGO, SME, start-ups) using graph & ML algorithms (PageRank, Louvain, NLP).
    » Developed the vision & strategy. Coordinated & structured the engineering effort (5 people).
    » Designed, built, secured, automated & operated our platform’s infrastructure.
    Technologies: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Azure, OVH Cloud.
    » Developed and optimised graph processing algorithms & data pipelines.
    Technologies: Python, Scala, Akka, Spark (GraphX, NLP), MongoDB, JanusGraph, Node.js, Git.

  • Weaveworks - Senior Software Engineer, London, UK

    2016 - 2018 » Improved Weave Cloud, a SaaS product to simplify Continuous Delivery to & Observability of Kubernetes clusters. See also: https://www.weave.works/product/cloud/
    - Partnered with Google’s teams to seamlessly integrate with GKE via Marketplace. See also: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/weaveworks/weave-cloud
    - Integrated with AWS CloudWatch to add observability of managed cloud services.
    - Improved CD aspect and RED metrics. See also: https://www.weave.works/blog/the-red-method-key-metrics-for-microservices-architecture/
    - Added support for teams and any-currency billing.
    - Supported Weave Cloud’s infrastructure (18 nodes, 70 microservices, 240 pods, 850 containers, ~100TB data), dogfooding our GitOps approach to DevOps/SRE.
    - Demo’ed and pitched Weave Cloud to prospects at KubeCon Austin 2017.

    Technologies: Go, Docker, Kubernetes, Prometheus, Fluentd, Kibana, DynamoDB, RDS, JS/ES6, React/Redux, sh/bash, gRPC, tcpdump, Vagrant, Terraform, Ansible, CircleCI, TravisCI, Git.

    » Maintained Weave Net an Open Source, CRDT-based, cloud-native overlay network.
    Standardised our development & testing environments setup, for more reproducible builds.
    See also: https://bit.ly/marccarre-github-weave-net

    Technologies: Go, sh/bash, tcpdump, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, Python, Ruby, Vagrant, Google AppEngine, CircleCI.

  • JP Morgan - Lead Software Developer (Equity Risk & Pricing), London, UK

    Paris 2012 - 2016 - Designed & developed a distributed and scalable platform for Equity Derivatives and
    Algorithmic Indexes' pricing, real-time risks & backtesting (greenfield project):
    - distributed historical market data store (time series)
    - distributed computing platforms for pricing (MapReduce-like)
    - APIs design, web services, dashboards, data feeds, operate tooling.
    - Technologies: Java, Scala, Python, JS, Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, IBM Symphony

    - Communicated on the project, prioritization, managed users’ expectations, onboarding.
    - Hired developers as the team was expanding. Managed junior developers and interns.
    - Drove continuous improvement of the team’s practices and build pipeline, in order to
    streamline activities while maintaining a constant level of quality.
    - Advised other teams about technologies and practices. Cassandra and Scala evangelist.

  • JP Morgan - Software Developer (Equity Exotics Pricing), London, UK

    Paris 2010 - 2012 - Developed and optimized a pricer for Equity Exotics (templates for new instruments,
    performance measurements and monitoring, back-end Web Services for market data, auditing, KPIs, etc.)
    - Technologies: C#, .NET 3.5 (Linq, lambda expressions), DevExpress, Java/JEE, VBA.

    - Support of Front Office users (traders, structurers, sales, quantitative research).
    - Promoted Agile practices (TDD, refactoring-to-patterns, etc.) to improve software quality.
    Gradually increased test coverage to 40% to increase the platform’s stability.

  • Pricing Partners - Analyste Développeur / Conception (Stage) - Paris, France

    2009 - 2009 - Conception & développement d'éléments d'une grille de calcul utilisé pour la valuation de produits financiers dérivés (C#, WPF, LDAP, SQL Server, UML, design patterns).
    - Développement d'un plugin de visualisation de données (C#, Silverlight, web services, MVVM).
    - Développement de data services à l'intention d'Euronext.
    - Projets gérés de manière autonome (Analyse des besoins, Conception, Réalisation, Tests).

  • Société Générale - Analyste Développeur (Stage) - Paris, France

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 - Développement d'un outil de paramétrage d'indices pour le desk de trading Commodity Exotics : composition des indices, dates de roll, etc. (C#, Infragistics, Sybase).
    - Développement d'un outil de comparaison et nettoyage des données de marché/fixings (VBA, SQL, Bloomberg API, Reuters).

    - Analyse des besoins, Conception, Réalisation, Déploiement, Formation et Maintenance.
    - Projets gérés de manière autonome.

  • ETIC INSA Technologies - Secrétaire Générale - Lyon, France

    GISORS 2008 - 2009 - Gestion de l'organisation internes, des opérations et des process de la Junior Entreprise
    - Coordination d'une équipe de 20-30 élèves ingénieurs afin d'atteindre les objectifs stratégiques de la J. E.
    - Chiffre d'affaires 2008-2009 : 80 k€

Formations

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2009 - 2010 Programme d'échange

    Informatique & Technologies de l'Information - Unités d'Enseignement :
    - Mandarin (强化的汉语)
    - Intelligence Artificielle (软计算).
    - Informatique Décisionnelle (决策支持系统与人工智能), Théorie des Jeux (博弈论).
    - Web Sémantique (语义 WEB 的原理与应用), Recherche d'Information (互联网信息搜索与挖掘).
    - Systèmes Distribués (分布式操作系统).
    - Gestion de Projet (IT 项目管理).

    Activités : French Quarter (échange avec des étudiants chinois intéres

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2010 Master

    Classes préparatoires intégrées :
    - Filière internationale asiatique (ASINSA)
    - Mathématiques, Physique, Chimie, Mécanique, Conception, Informatique.

    Associations :
    - Consultant et Secrétaire Générale de la Junior Entreprise (ETIC INSA Technologies)
    - Responsable Communication de à l'Association des Elèves du Département Informatique (AEDI) : organisation d'un salon de recrutement ("Rencontres

