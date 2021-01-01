Marc DELAGE

Over 15 years experience in finance/banking IT - mainly investment banking IT - including a strong support experience, global project management and application development in an international environment.
itil
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Global Head of Risks, Referentials, Finance & Corporate Support
PARIS2013 - maintenant
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Global Head of Deal Processing Support
PARIS2012 - 2013
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Global Head of Corporate & Regulatory support, efficiency and transversal support projects
PARIS2010 - 2013
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Transformation program manager
PARIS2008 - 2010
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB
- Global head of Corporate applications support