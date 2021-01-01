Menu

Marc DELAGE

PARIS

En résumé

Over 15 years experience in finance/banking IT - mainly investment banking IT - including a strong support experience, global project management and application development in an international environment.

Mes compétences :
itil

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Global Head of Risks, Referentials, Finance & Corporate Support

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Global Head of Deal Processing Support

    PARIS 2012 - 2013

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Global Head of Corporate & Regulatory support, efficiency and transversal support projects

    PARIS 2010 - 2013

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Transformation program manager

    PARIS 2008 - 2010

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Global head of Corporate applications support

    PARIS 2007 - 2010

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Transversal Project Manager

    PARIS 2005 - 2007

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Support team Manager - IT/Accounting

    PARIS 2003 - 2005

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - SGCIB - Head of Services and Application Support - Front Office - Equity Derivatives

    PARIS 1997 - 2003

  • CREDIT COMMERCIAL DE FRANCE – Elysée Fonds - Chef de projet technique en informatique financière

    1996 - 1997

Formations