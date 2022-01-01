Marc-Eric AUSSET-MESLET

-
ATALIAN
- [FR] Chargé de Projets / Graphiste FM - [UK] FM Project Manager / Graphist
Vitry-sur-Seine
2015 - maintenant
[FR]
- Responsable Graphisme & Marketing des offres (offres techniques et commerciales, présentations),
- Designer Graphique (identité, logotypes, prints, communication numérique),
- Chargé de développement numérique pour le pôle Facilities.
[UK]
- Offer Graphic Design & Marketing Manager (technical and commercial offers, presentations),
- Graphic Designer (identity, logotypes, prints),
- Manager of Digital delvelopment for the Facilities division.
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
- Marketing & Communication (web, print),
- Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
- Pack Office (graphique & classique),
- Adobe Lightroom (photos),
- Photographie & Photomontage / Photography & Photomanipulation,
- Facility Management (Services),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
ATALIAN
- [FR] Graphiste / Assistant Projet FM - [UK] Graphist / FM Project Assistant
Vitry-sur-Seine
2014 - 2015
-
Decathlon (Groupe Oxylane)
- [FR] Vendeur Professionnel - [UK] Sales Professional
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2014 - 2014
-
Doré Sécurité
- [FR] Agent / Chef d'Equipe de Sûreté & Protection - [UK] Security & Sefety Gard / Gard Chief
2010 - 2013
[FR]
Missions ponctuelles :
- Sûreté & Sécurité pour Evénementiel (Défilés de mode, Showroom, Vernissage)
- Sécurité Rapprochée (Tiffany&Co)
[UK]
Specific missions:
- Security & Safety (Fashion shows, Showroom, Art Exhibition)
- Protection of values (Tiffany&Co)
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Gestion de Crise / Management of Crisis,
- Sûreté & Sécurité (aéroportuaire-ambassade-crise) / Security & Safety (airport-embassy-crisis),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
G4S
- [FR] Responsable Sécurité + Designer Graphique - [UK] Security Operations Manager + Graphic Designer
2005 - 2010
[FR]
- Manager & Recruteur d'Agents de Sécurité (pour Ambassades et Sièges Sociaux tels que Carrefour, Esso, Dassault Aviation, Rochas, JVC),
- Responsable Qualité,
- Gestionnaire de Portefeuille et Relation Client,
- Designer Graphique en charge du Marketing et de la Communication (identité, logo, prints) pour les Agences "Lafayette" et "La Défense".
[UK]
- Manager & Recruiter of Security Gards (Security Agents for Embassies and for HeadQuaters like Carrefour, Esso, Dassault Aviation, Rochas, JVC),
- Quality Manager,
- Customer Relationship Manager,
- Graphic Designer in charge of Marketing and Communication (identity, logo, prints) for the "Lafayette" and "La Défense" Agencies.
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
- Marketing & Communication (web, print),
- Management des Ressources Humaines / Human Resources Management,
- Gestion de Crise / Management of Crisis,
- Gestion de Portefeuille et Relation Client / Customer Relationship Management,
- Gestion de la Qualité / Management of Qualité,
- Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
- Pack Office (graphique & classique),
- Sûreté & Sécurité (aéroportuaire-ambassade-crise) / Security & Safety (airport-embassy-crisis),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
TECAL S.A. (Traitement Electro-Chimique des Alliages Légers)
- [FR] Responsable Marketing, Design & Communication - [UK] Marketing, Design & Communication Manager
2004 - 2005
Manager of Marketing and Survey
Creation of a new Graphic Base (logotype, technical documents, professional documents, communication documents)
Graphic design of the website: http://www.tecal.fr
Creation of Projects for Designing products with electrocoloured aluminium
Management of Innovative projects
[FR]
- Responsable du Design Industriel and Graphique,
- Responsable de Projects,
- Qualité,
- Marketing and Veille,
- Communication et Design Web (http://www.tecal.fr)
[UK]
- Manager of Industrial and Graphic Design,
- Manager of Projects,
- Quality,
- Marketing and Survey,
- Communication and Web Design (http://www.tecal.fr).
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design,
- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
- Graphisme Web / Web Graphics (http://www.tecal.fr),
- Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
- Marketing & Communication (web, print),
- Gestion de la Qualité / Management of Qualité,
- Gestion de Projets / Management of Projects,
- Développement Produit / Product Development,
- Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
Valeo
- [FR] Chargé de Veille Concurrentielle & Marketing - [UK] Competitors & Marketing Surveyor
Paris
2003 - 2003
[FR]
- Chargé de Veille Marketing (technologie-concurrence-législation-marketing-solutions alternatives),
- Chargé de la Stratégie Marketing.
[UK]
- Marketing Surveyor (technology-competitors-laws-marketing-alternative solutions),
- In charge of Marketing Strategy.
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Marketing & Stratégie / Marketing & Strategy,
- Innovation Management,
- Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
- Veille Internet / Web Survey,
- Etude de Marché / Market Research,
- Gestion de Projets / Management of Projects,
- Pack Office (graphique & classique),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English,
- Allemand (brevets) / German (patents).
-
Laboratoire de Technologie et Mechanique (LMT) de l'Université Paris 6 - Pierre et Marie Curie
- [FR] Recherche Scientifique (Mécanique-Matériaux) - [UK] Research in Sciences (Mechanics-Materials)
2002 - 2002
[FR]
Recherche Scientifique pour la conception d'un capteur de pression pour l'aéronautique :
- Technologie,
- Mécanique,
Thermodynamique,
- Chimie.
[UK]
Research in Science for the design of a pressure sensor for aeronautics:
- Technology,
- Mechanics,
- Thermodynamics,
- Chemistry.
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Aérodynamique / Aerodynamics,
- Mechanics / Mécanique,
- Ingénierie / Engineering,
- Thermodynamique / Thermodynamics,
- Chimie Simplifiée / Basic Chemistry,
- Castem (Calculs de Structures),
- C++,
- Pack Office (graphique & classique),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
Markehre
- [FR] Designer & Graphiste Indépendant - [UK] Freelance Designer & Graphist
2002 - maintenant
[FR]
- Design Industriel & Produit,
- Design Sensoriel,
- Identité, Design Graphique & Illustration,
- Communication & Prints,
- Photographie & Photomanipulation,
- Scenograhie.
[UK]
- Industrial & Product Design,
- Sensory Design,
- Identity, Graphic Design & Illustration,
- Communication & Prints,
- Photography & Photomanipulation,
- Scenograhy.
COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
- Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design,
- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
- Ingénierie / Engineering,
- Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
- Marketing & Communication, Conception Web / Web Design,
- Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
- Adobe Lightroom (photos),
- Photographie & Photomontage / Photography & Photomanipulation,
- Art, Dessin & Illustration / Artwork,
- Art-drawing & Illustrating,
- Pack Office (classique & graphique),
- Anglais courant / Fluent English.
-
Conseil Régional d'Ile-de-France / Région Ile-deFrance
- Agent Administratif / Agent des Moyens Généraux / Agent de Sécurité
1996 - 2002
Durant mes vacances scolaires et universitaires, j'ai tour à tour exercé sur les postes suivants :
- Agent Administratif (veille, et recherche au sein de la Division Enseignement Supérieur)
- Agent des Moyens Généraux
- Agent de Sécurité (de jour comme de nuit)