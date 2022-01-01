Menu

Marc-Eric AUSSET-MESLET

En résumé

QUI SUIS-JE ? / WHO AM I?

[FR]
Designer Graphique-Produit-Sensoriel, j'ai aussi acquis des compétences en Marketing et Solutions Innovantes. J'ai de plus travaillé en tant que Responsable d'Opérations en Sécurité Privée (Management du Personnel, Gestion de Crise).

[UK]
Graphic-Product-Sensory Designer, I got knowledge in Marketing and Innovating Solutions too. I also worked as a Security Operations Manager (Management of Personal Ressources, Crisis Management).


QUE VEUX-JE ? / WHAT DO I WANT?

[FR]
Fort de mon expérience, mon éclectisme et ma curiosité, je souhaite utiliser mes capacités diverses en tant que Manager de Projets Créatifs et Innovants (design, marketing, communication) ou Créateur (Designer, Photographe).

[UK]
Due to my experience, my ecletism and my curiosity, I now want to use my different skills as a Innovation and Creative Projects Manager (design, marketing, communication) or as a Creator (Designer, Photographer).


MES COMPETENCES / MY SKILLS

DESIGN
- Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design
- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity
- Art, Dessin & Illustration / Artwork, Art-drawing & Illustrating

PHOTO
- Photographie / Photography
- Photographisme / Photo manipulation

MANAGEMENT
- Equipe (+ R.H.) / Team (+ H.R.)
- Recrutement / Recruitment

MARKETING
- Innovation
- Marketing & Stratégie / Marketing & Strategy
- Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology)

ENGINEERING
- Technologie / Technology
- Mécanique / Mechanics
- Aérodynamique / Aerodynamics

Mes compétences :
Design
Management
Freelance
Veille
Illustration
Ecologie
Graphisme
Gestion
Marketing
Communication
Innovation
Scénographie
Autonomie
Sens du contact

Entreprises

  • ATALIAN - [FR] Chargé de Projets / Graphiste FM - [UK] FM Project Manager / Graphist

    Vitry-sur-Seine 2015 - maintenant [FR]
    - Responsable Graphisme & Marketing des offres (offres techniques et commerciales, présentations),
    - Designer Graphique (identité, logotypes, prints, communication numérique),
    - Chargé de développement numérique pour le pôle Facilities.

    [UK]
    - Offer Graphic Design & Marketing Manager (technical and commercial offers, presentations),
    - Graphic Designer (identity, logotypes, prints),
    - Manager of Digital delvelopment for the Facilities division.

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
    - Marketing & Communication (web, print),
    - Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
    - Pack Office (graphique & classique),
    - Adobe Lightroom (photos),
    - Photographie & Photomontage / Photography & Photomanipulation,
    - Facility Management (Services),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • ATALIAN - [FR] Graphiste / Assistant Projet FM - [UK] Graphist / FM Project Assistant

    Vitry-sur-Seine 2014 - 2015

  • Decathlon (Groupe Oxylane) - [FR] Vendeur Professionnel - [UK] Sales Professional

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - 2014

  • Doré Sécurité - [FR] Agent / Chef d'Equipe de Sûreté & Protection - [UK] Security & Sefety Gard / Gard Chief

    2010 - 2013 [FR]
    Missions ponctuelles :
    - Sûreté & Sécurité pour Evénementiel (Défilés de mode, Showroom, Vernissage)
    - Sécurité Rapprochée (Tiffany&Co)

    [UK]
    Specific missions:
    - Security & Safety (Fashion shows, Showroom, Art Exhibition)
    - Protection of values (Tiffany&Co)

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Gestion de Crise / Management of Crisis,
    - Sûreté & Sécurité (aéroportuaire-ambassade-crise) / Security & Safety (airport-embassy-crisis),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • G4S - [FR] Responsable Sécurité + Designer Graphique - [UK] Security Operations Manager + Graphic Designer

    2005 - 2010 [FR]
    - Manager & Recruteur d'Agents de Sécurité (pour Ambassades et Sièges Sociaux tels que Carrefour, Esso, Dassault Aviation, Rochas, JVC),
    - Responsable Qualité,
    - Gestionnaire de Portefeuille et Relation Client,
    - Designer Graphique en charge du Marketing et de la Communication (identité, logo, prints) pour les Agences "Lafayette" et "La Défense".

    [UK]
    - Manager & Recruiter of Security Gards (Security Agents for Embassies and for HeadQuaters like Carrefour, Esso, Dassault Aviation, Rochas, JVC),
    - Quality Manager,
    - Customer Relationship Manager,
    - Graphic Designer in charge of Marketing and Communication (identity, logo, prints) for the "Lafayette" and "La Défense" Agencies.

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
    - Marketing & Communication (web, print),
    - Management des Ressources Humaines / Human Resources Management,
    - Gestion de Crise / Management of Crisis,
    - Gestion de Portefeuille et Relation Client / Customer Relationship Management,
    - Gestion de la Qualité / Management of Qualité,
    - Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
    - Pack Office (graphique & classique),
    - Sûreté & Sécurité (aéroportuaire-ambassade-crise) / Security & Safety (airport-embassy-crisis),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • TECAL S.A. (Traitement Electro-Chimique des Alliages Légers) - [FR] Responsable Marketing, Design & Communication - [UK] Marketing, Design & Communication Manager

    2004 - 2005 Manager of Marketing and Survey
    Creation of a new Graphic Base (logotype, technical documents, professional documents, communication documents)
    Graphic design of the website: http://www.tecal.fr
    Creation of Projects for Designing products with electrocoloured aluminium
    Management of Innovative projects

    [FR]
    - Responsable du Design Industriel and Graphique,
    - Responsable de Projects,
    - Qualité,
    - Marketing and Veille,
    - Communication et Design Web (http://www.tecal.fr)

    [UK]
    - Manager of Industrial and Graphic Design,
    - Manager of Projects,
    - Quality,
    - Marketing and Survey,
    - Communication and Web Design (http://www.tecal.fr).

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design,
    - Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
    - Graphisme Web / Web Graphics (http://www.tecal.fr),
    - Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
    - Marketing & Communication (web, print),
    - Gestion de la Qualité / Management of Qualité,
    - Gestion de Projets / Management of Projects,
    - Développement Produit / Product Development,
    - Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • Valeo - [FR] Chargé de Veille Concurrentielle & Marketing - [UK] Competitors & Marketing Surveyor

    Paris 2003 - 2003 [FR]
    - Chargé de Veille Marketing (technologie-concurrence-législation-marketing-solutions alternatives),
    - Chargé de la Stratégie Marketing.

    [UK]
    - Marketing Surveyor (technology-competitors-laws-marketing-alternative solutions),
    - In charge of Marketing Strategy.

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Marketing & Stratégie / Marketing & Strategy,
    - Innovation Management,
    - Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
    - Veille Internet / Web Survey,
    - Etude de Marché / Market Research,
    - Gestion de Projets / Management of Projects,
    - Pack Office (graphique & classique),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English,
    - Allemand (brevets) / German (patents).

  • Laboratoire de Technologie et Mechanique (LMT) de l'Université Paris 6 - Pierre et Marie Curie - [FR] Recherche Scientifique (Mécanique-Matériaux) - [UK] Research in Sciences (Mechanics-Materials)

    2002 - 2002 [FR]
    Recherche Scientifique pour la conception d'un capteur de pression pour l'aéronautique :
    - Technologie,
    - Mécanique,
    Thermodynamique,
    - Chimie.

    [UK]
    Research in Science for the design of a pressure sensor for aeronautics:
    - Technology,
    - Mechanics,
    - Thermodynamics,
    - Chemistry.

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Aérodynamique / Aerodynamics,
    - Mechanics / Mécanique,
    - Ingénierie / Engineering,
    - Thermodynamique / Thermodynamics,
    - Chimie Simplifiée / Basic Chemistry,
    - Castem (Calculs de Structures),
    - C++,
    - Pack Office (graphique & classique),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • Markehre - [FR] Designer & Graphiste Indépendant - [UK] Freelance Designer & Graphist

    2002 - maintenant [FR]
    - Design Industriel & Produit,
    - Design Sensoriel,
    - Identité, Design Graphique & Illustration,
    - Communication & Prints,
    - Photographie & Photomanipulation,
    - Scenograhie.

    [UK]
    - Industrial & Product Design,
    - Sensory Design,
    - Identity, Graphic Design & Illustration,
    - Communication & Prints,
    - Photography & Photomanipulation,
    - Scenograhy.

    COMPETENCES / SKILLS :
    - Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design,
    - Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity,
    - Ingénierie / Engineering,
    - Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology),
    - Marketing & Communication, Conception Web / Web Design,
    - Adobe Illustrator (vectors),
    - Adobe Lightroom (photos),
    - Photographie & Photomontage / Photography & Photomanipulation,
    - Art, Dessin & Illustration / Artwork,
    - Art-drawing & Illustrating,
    - Pack Office (classique & graphique),
    - Anglais courant / Fluent English.

  • Conseil Régional d'Ile-de-France / Région Ile-deFrance - Agent Administratif / Agent des Moyens Généraux / Agent de Sécurité

    1996 - 2002 Durant mes vacances scolaires et universitaires, j'ai tour à tour exercé sur les postes suivants :
    - Agent Administratif (veille, et recherche au sein de la Division Enseignement Supérieur)
    - Agent des Moyens Généraux
    - Agent de Sécurité (de jour comme de nuit)

Formations

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)

    Compiegne 2003 - 2004 DESS- MASTER (Bac+6) / MASTER OF DESIGN (6-year degree)

    [FR]
    DESS-MASTER (Bac+6) :
    - Graphisme Numérique,
    - Design Industriel & Produit,
    - Ingénierie,
    - Design Sensoriel,
    - Ecodesign.

    [UK]
    DESS-MASTER (6-year degree):
    - Computer Graphics,
    - Industrial & Product Design,
    - Engineering,
    - Sensory Design,
    - Ecodesign.

    President of Class (2003-2004)

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC)

    Compiegne 2002 - 2003 DESS- MASTER (Bac+6) / MASTER OF INNOVATION (6-year degree)

    [FR]
    DESS-MASTER (Bac+6) :
    - Management de la Technologie,
    - Management de l'Innovation et du Changement,
    - Marketing,
    - Veille.

    [UK]
    DESS-MASTER (6-year degree):
    - Management of Technology,
    - Management of Innovation and Changes,
    - Marketing,
    - Survey.

    President of Class (2002-2003)

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure

    Cachan 2000 - 2002 MAGISTAIRE (Bac+4) / MASTER OF SCIENCES (4-year degree)

    [FR]
    MAGISTAIRE (Bac+4) :
    - Ingénierie,
    - Technologie,
    - Mécanique,
    - Moteurs Thermiques,
    - Dynamique des Fluides and Aérodynamique,
    - Ingénierie des Structures.

    [UK]
    MASTER OF SCIENCES (4-year degree):
    - Engineering,
    - Technology,
    - Mechanics,
    - Power Dynamics,
    - Fluids Dynamics and Aerodynamics,
    - Structural Engineering.

    President of Class (2000-2002)

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 1999 - 2000 D.E.U.G. (Bac+2) / BACHELOR OF SCIENCES (2-year degree)

    [FR]
    MAGISTAIRE (Bac+4) :
    - Ingénierie,
    - Technologie,
    - Mécanique,
    - Génie Electrique,
    - Dessin Industriel & Conception.

    [UK]
    MASTER OF SCIENCES (4-year degree):
    - Engineering,
    - Technology,
    - Mechanics,
    - Electricity,
    - Technical Drawing & Design.

    President of Class (1999-2000)

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 1999 - 2002 MAGISTAIRE (Bac+4) / MASTER OF SCIENCES (4-year degree),

    [FR]
    MAGISTAIRE (Bac+4) :
    - Ingénierie,
    - Technologie,
    - Mécanique,
    - Moteurs Thermiques,
    - Dynamique des Fluides and Aérodynamique,
    - Ingénierie des Structures.

    [UK]
    MASTER OF SCIENCES (4-year degree):
    - Engineering,
    - Technology,
    - Mechanics,
    - Power Dynamics,
    - Fluids Dynamics and Aerodynamics,
    - Structural Engineering.

    President of Class (1999-2002)

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Classes Préparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles

    - ingénierie
    - physique
    - technologie
    - génie électrique

    President of Class (1997-2000)

  • Lycée Honore De Balzac

    Paris 1996 - 1997 Classes Préparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles

    - ingénierie
    - physique
    - mécanique
    - génie électrique
    - chimie

    President of Class (1997-1998)

  • San Diego State University

    San Diego 1996 - 1996 Attended Classes in American English

    Stage estival au sein de l'Université afin d'étudier la langue anglaise.

