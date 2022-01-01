Marc-Eric AUSSET-MESLET

QUI SUIS-JE ? / WHO AM I?



[FR]

Designer Graphique-Produit-Sensoriel, j'ai aussi acquis des compétences en Marketing et Solutions Innovantes. J'ai de plus travaillé en tant que Responsable d'Opérations en Sécurité Privée (Management du Personnel, Gestion de Crise).



[UK]

Graphic-Product-Sensory Designer, I got knowledge in Marketing and Innovating Solutions too. I also worked as a Security Operations Manager (Management of Personal Ressources, Crisis Management).





QUE VEUX-JE ? / WHAT DO I WANT?



[FR]

Fort de mon expérience, mon éclectisme et ma curiosité, je souhaite utiliser mes capacités diverses en tant que Manager de Projets Créatifs et Innovants (design, marketing, communication) ou Créateur (Designer, Photographe).



[UK]

Due to my experience, my ecletism and my curiosity, I now want to use my different skills as a Innovation and Creative Projects Manager (design, marketing, communication) or as a Creator (Designer, Photographer).





MES COMPETENCES / MY SKILLS



DESIGN

- Design Produit & Sensoriel / Sensory & Product Design

- Design Graphique & Identité / Graphic Design & Identity

- Art, Dessin & Illustration / Artwork, Art-drawing & Illustrating



PHOTO

- Photographie / Photography

- Photographisme / Photo manipulation



MANAGEMENT

- Equipe (+ R.H.) / Team (+ H.R.)

- Recrutement / Recruitment



MARKETING

- Innovation

- Marketing & Stratégie / Marketing & Strategy

- Veille (concurrence-marketing-loi-technologie) / Survey (competition-marketing-law-technology)



ENGINEERING

- Technologie / Technology

- Mécanique / Mechanics

- Aérodynamique / Aerodynamics



