Régie du SDDEA
- Ingénieur hydrogéologue
2018 - maintenant
Marc-Eric Joffroy
- Hydrogéologue à son compte
2018 - 2018
ANTEAGROUP
- Ingénieur chef de projet hydrogéologue
Olivet
2012 - 2017
GEOTEC
- Ingénieur Chef de Projet hydrogéologue
QUETIGNY
2008 - 2012
GEOLOG
- Ingénieur Hydrogéologue
2006 - 2008
ANTEA
- Ingénieur hydrogéologue
Olivet
2005 - 2006
GAUDRIOT
- Ingénieur Hydrogéologue
Castres
2002 - 2005
Conseil Général d'Indre-et-Loire
- Ingénieur Hydrogéologue et SIG
1999 - 2002
Ministère de la Défense
- Service National : Chef de section de combat en unité aéroporté
Paris
1997 - 1999