Marc-Eric JOFFROY

TROYES

Entreprises

  • Régie du SDDEA - Ingénieur hydrogéologue

    2018 - maintenant

  • Marc-Eric Joffroy - Hydrogéologue à son compte

    2018 - 2018

  • ANTEAGROUP - Ingénieur chef de projet hydrogéologue

    Olivet 2012 - 2017

  • GEOTEC - Ingénieur Chef de Projet hydrogéologue

    QUETIGNY 2008 - 2012

  • GEOLOG - Ingénieur Hydrogéologue

    2006 - 2008

  • ANTEA - Ingénieur hydrogéologue

    Olivet 2005 - 2006

  • GAUDRIOT - Ingénieur Hydrogéologue

    Castres 2002 - 2005

  • Conseil Général d'Indre-et-Loire - Ingénieur Hydrogéologue et SIG

    1999 - 2002

  • Ministère de la Défense - Service National : Chef de section de combat en unité aéroporté

    Paris 1997 - 1999

Formations