Marc ETHIER

OTTAWA

En résumé

Career Profile

I am an experienced sales executive who successfully progressed through the sales ranks from entry level to senior management driving sales teams to capture market share and realizing forecast revenue objectives within the North American and European (EMEA) markets. I possess a wide range of knowledge and talents from the big picture view to the details that will allow me to contribute toward the success of your company.

I have managed various competitive, multi-channel and B2B durable consumer products & services while developing key account relationships and strategic alliances with domestic and international distribution partners, buying groups and national / domestic re-sellers. I also have a solid understanding of trade show management, product development and launch, retail shelf positioning, marketing support, merchandising, inventory management and pricing thought a multi tier re-seller channel.

From a sales management perspective, I have managed direct reports and manufacturing representatives, including recruitment, training, career development, coaching, client visits, activity management, opportunity management, sales forecasting and account management processes. I believe that sales people should have both qualitative and quantitative targets based on detailed business analysis, opportunities and competitive landscape.

Mes compétences :
responsible for all channel programs
Team Management
Merchandising
International Distribution
trade show management
product development
managed direct reports
distribution center
activity management
Responsible for the global sales
Responsible for developing customers
Responsible for all customers
Managerial Skills
Managed all channel activities
Inventory Management
Business Development

Entreprises

  • Healthcraft Products - Director of Sales Operations

    2016 - 2016 Responsible for the global sales channel within the Durable Medical Equipment and Plumbing Channel
    * Manage 2 direct reports and 30+ agents across Canada, United States, Europe and Asia.
    * Establish appropriate metrics, KPI’s, goals, quota’s for sales force (internal and agencies).
    * Created a new sales force structure focusing on territory management including a new compensation programs, sales incentives as well as a dealer partner product training program and selling strategies.
    * Built a sales strategy focusing on dealer partner POP programs, shipping / discount policies and procedures.
    * Perform sales activities from account management to business development as well as partnering with strategic accounts and international distributors.
    * Implement new product launch plan coordinated with the product development and marketing departments.

  • Schleich North America - Director of Specialty Sales

    2014 - 2015 Responsible for the US and Canadian Toys specialty channel

    * Manage 3 direct reports and 100 agents across Canada and the United States.

  • Schleich North America - Director of Sales

    2010 - 2013 Responsible for the Canadian Toy Market

    * Manage regional sales office with 2 direct reports and 10 agents across Canada.
    * Responsible for all customers and channel activities with P&L targets.
    * Grew the Schleich presence from an average 6 linear ft to over 15' linear ft in most specialty stores across Canada
    including national and regional chain partners.
    * Recruited new national & regional partners including Jean Coutu and Costco.
    * Launched a 4' program with Wal-Mart US and was part of the team managing Wal-Mart.

  • Schleich North America - National Sales Manager

    2006 - 2009 Responsible for the US Toys specialty channel

    * Manage 11 Agencies and 90 agents across the United States.
    * Responsible for all customers, channel activities and recruitment of new customers.
    * Grew the Schleich presence from an average 4 linear ft to 8' linear ft in most specialty and farm stores.
    * Recruited new national & regional partners such as Fred Meyer (Kruger), Meijer, Amazon, GAP, Barnes & Noble, Hastings, Hallmark.

  • N-able Technologies - Global Alliance & Distribution Manager

    2003 - 2006 Responsible for developing the global digital distribution & reseller channel (software: Managed Services Platform)

    * Recruited, signed and managed key distribution partners (Tech Data and Ingram Micro).
    * Responsible for signing distribution agreements to ensure market coverage.
    * Managed all channel activities with distributors and reseller accounts.

  • 01 Communicate - Sales & Business Development Manager

    2001 - 2002 Responsible for developing customers, managing partnerships and leveraging all OEM, Alliances and channel partner relationships (software: Unified Messaging Service)

    * Executed lead generation activities including leveraging existing channel and alliance partner relationships with wired
    and wireless internet / application service providers and resellers.
    * Developed strategic marketing alliances with wireless providers.
    * Develop 01 product and channel marketing strategy.

  • IRIS Inc. - Sales, Marketing & Operations Manager

    2000 - 2000 Responsible for identifying, developing and implementing a successful business development strategy for Canada and the United States (software: Optical Character Recognition - OCR)

    * Managed a competitive, multi-channel consumer and business-to-business channel while developing key account
    relationships and strategic alliances.
    * Develop IRIS product and channel marketing strategy. ;
    * Managed a team of 3 internal and 5 external sales, marketing and support staff.

  • Corel Corporation - International Channel Sales Manager

    Ontario 1995 - 1999 Responsible for all channel programs and pan-international initiatives in the international market (consumer software)

    * Managed key distribution partners (Tech Data and Ingram Micro) and multi-national resellers.
    * Managed all retail channel activities with distributors and reseller accounts.
    * Managed one internal person and indirectly a team of 40 external sales representatives.
    * Implement sales/business practices in order to deliver sales results, such as activity management, opportunity
    management, sales forecasting and account management processes.
    * Successfully developed and implemented a structured reseller program:
    o Segmented reseller channels and developed marketing collateral supports,
    o Designed and executed program launch strategy and database tracking and monitoring reseller success.
    * Responsible for opening a new Belgium Sales Office and hiring a new country management team.

  • Grosfillex - Sales Representative

    Arbent 1989 - 1994 Coordinated the sales and marketing activities for Grosfillex's home division product line (doors & paneling)

    * Planned, managed and delivered marketing plans, including advertising, MDF and merchandising programs as well
    as the organization of product launches, trade shows and reseller seminars.
    * Managed all channel activities with distributors and DIY / hardware stores retail partners.

Formations

  • University Of Ottawa (Ottawa)

    Ottawa 1986 - 1989

  • ROYAL MILITARY COLLEGE OF CANADA (Kingston)

    Kingston 1985 - 1986

Réseau