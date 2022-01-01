Marc ETHIER

Career Profile



I am an experienced sales executive who successfully progressed through the sales ranks from entry level to senior management driving sales teams to capture market share and realizing forecast revenue objectives within the North American and European (EMEA) markets. I possess a wide range of knowledge and talents from the big picture view to the details that will allow me to contribute toward the success of your company.



I have managed various competitive, multi-channel and B2B durable consumer products & services while developing key account relationships and strategic alliances with domestic and international distribution partners, buying groups and national / domestic re-sellers. I also have a solid understanding of trade show management, product development and launch, retail shelf positioning, marketing support, merchandising, inventory management and pricing thought a multi tier re-seller channel.



From a sales management perspective, I have managed direct reports and manufacturing representatives, including recruitment, training, career development, coaching, client visits, activity management, opportunity management, sales forecasting and account management processes. I believe that sales people should have both qualitative and quantitative targets based on detailed business analysis, opportunities and competitive landscape.



Mes compétences :

responsible for all channel programs

Team Management

Merchandising

International Distribution

trade show management

product development

managed direct reports

distribution center

activity management

Responsible for the global sales

Responsible for developing customers

Responsible for all customers

Managerial Skills

Managed all channel activities

Inventory Management

Business Development