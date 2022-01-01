Marc FAUST

-
Magellan Consulting
- Coach & Formateur
2018 - maintenant
COACHING & FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE
SERVICES DE COACHING & DE FORMATION
Notre coaching et nos formations visent à développer les compétences soit d’un employé ou d’une équipe dans ses activités quotidiennes et contribue également à améliorer les méthodes et procédures de travail en apportant des outils pratiques et un véritable accompagnement terrain.
Notre société propose du Coaching et des Formations en Vente, Marketing, Ressources Humaines et Management répartis dans les 4 axes d’interventions des domaines suivants :
•Le Développement Commercial
•Le Marketing Vente
•Le Management
•La Gestion des Ressources Humaines
J’interviens en grande majorité pour les thèmes proposés et nous nous sommes également alliés, grâce à notre réseau, à des partenaires qui sont tous des consultants-coach-formateurs reconnus pour leurs compétences dans certains domaines à traiter.
Depuis bientôt 30 ans j’ai développé une expérience professionnelle dans le domaine du Coaching et de la Formation Professionnelle en vente, marketing, ressources humaines et management à travers les Sociétés et Groupes internationaux où j’ai travaillé.
Sur le terrain, j’apporte notamment mon savoir-faire dans la définition de la stratégie commerciale, la prospection, le marketing, le recrutement et le management.
Magellan Consulting – 2, rue Jean Engling, L-1466 Luxembourg
Gsm : +352 621 54 64 63 - E-mail: magellan-consulting@netc.lu - Website: www.magellan-consulting.lu
Voir moins
-
LuxFactory Luxembourg
- Senior Advisor / Business Development (Consultant)
2018 - maintenant
LuxFactory est leader en transition management, agrée conseiller économique au Luxembourg et accompagnateur en transformation digitale. Acteur majeur dans l'écosystème des startups. Elle compte plus de 60 personnes dont 32 Senior Advisor, pamis lequelles ne figurent que des personnes reconnues dans le pays.
Mes domaines d'interventions:
Conseils en Management - Business Development - Marketing & Communication - Développement Commercial -Coaching Personnel & Coaching d'Equipes en Entreprise- Formations Commerciales - Relations Presse - Marketing Management - Recrutements - Communication Interpersonnelle - Conseils en Image- Stratégies Médias - Social Selling - Event Marketing
Animation de formations et coaching sur :
- Les techniques de persuasion
- Les techniques de vente et de négociation
- La Gestion et la Motivation des équipes de vente
- Le coaching des vendeurs
- Parler et convaincre un public
- La relation client:
(accueil, négociation grands comptes, vente, communication...)
- Le management:
(coaching, team building, fondamentaux, leadership...)
- Le Coaching:
→ Coaching professionnel en individuel
→ Coaching d’équipes en entreprise
Event Marketing:
Luxfactory.com - The Transition Management Group
www.luxfactory.com
Sales Manager with 30 years of experience in International, Luxembourgish, Belgian, English and American Companies and Groups in the field of sales of IT products and services.
Key skills :
• Accompany leaders in improving the performance of their company
• Recruit, lead and lead a sales team
o analyze customer portfolios and determine their contribution to the company's results
• Reorganize and restructure companies in difficulty
o implement commercial development, organize customer service, contracting and partnership development,
• Evaluate organizational, strategic and competitive issues
• ...
-
European American Enterprise Council
- Senior Advisor (Consultant)
2018 - maintenant
International Business Advisors and Contractors Bridging Transatlantic Opportunities
Trade & Investment between Europe and the USA, Market Development and M&A, Transatlantic Acceleration, Executive Recruiting
Market Development - Executive Recruitment
EAEC specializes and maintains a first-class network of relevant contacts in the areas of technology, infrastructure (civil works, transport, railroad, electric), aerospace and energy in the United States and Europe, both privately and at public regulatory entities and authorities level.
Sales Manager with 30 years of experience in International, Luxembourgish, Belgian, English and American Companies and Groups in the field of sales of IT products and services.
Key skills :
• Accompany leaders in improving the performance of their company
• Recruit, lead and lead a sales team
o analyze customer portfolios and determine their contribution to the company's results
• Reorganize and restructure companies in difficulty
o implement commercial development, organize customer service, contracting and partnership development,
• Evaluate organizational, strategic and competitive issues
• ...
www.eaec.lu
-
MAGELLAN Facilities Services (Luxembourg)
- Sales Manager ( fonction actuelle)
2011 - maintenant
Creation and maintain of customerporfolio of large accounts
Defining of sales strategy, products to offer, pricing, risk analyses and business plan by sales trajectory.
Includes all services and products for DataCenter Services
Hardware cleaning: protect your sensitive electronics
Hardware Cleaning - Cleaning computer rooms
A computer room full of dust and dirt is a hazard. Crashing servers, system errors and static electricity messing everything up… Preventive maintenance is no unnecessary luxury. The safety of your ICT system depends largely on the cleanliness of the environment. We keep your computer room and the hollow space beneath the floor in perfect order.
Cleaning and disinfection of computer hardware: computer screens, keyboards, computer mice, CPUs, phones, laptop computers, printers and photocopiers.
The Team cares for your hardware down to the smallest details.
Website: www.magellan-facilities.com
-
Elgon Luxembourg
- Sales & Training Manager
2011 - 2011
leadership role in sales team by coordinating win strategies, plans and resources around complex services sales opportunities.
Putting in place and responsible for sales strategy, channel objectives and tactical plans (sales, marketing, technical, training, ..) in Luxembourg.
Commercial development in public & private sectors
Budget monitoring, forecasting
Training of sales staff
Management (a team of 6 commercial)
Build and maintain the external network (partners) and client relationships, understands the key influencers on decision-making within the client organization.
Establishment of several contracts in the public sector (Luxembourgish & European)
Client staffing services:
-Actively engaged in the recruitment of IT engineers (project / managed services / staff augm mode)
-Provide ongoing status of requisitions / negociation of the agreement
-Collaborate with the related managers to evaluate position criteria and determine role requirements
-Business development
-Buildin
-
Novell
- Sales Manager
2008 - 2010
Managing a senior key account managers team and the commercial partnership with the top 100,
Accountable for “all things services” in front of customers, partners and sales in the Luxembourg.
Development and implementation of the Business Partner.
Recruit and develop a sales channel – covering multiple solution areas.
Analytical supported by business plans on short, mid long and long term
Collaboration with Novell US and UK
* Service Marketing
- Sales Channels support - Segmentation & verticalisation
- Fair & Events organisation + Local Sales support seminars
- Trade Marketing, Merchandising, in-store demonstration
- CRM – Salesforce.com / Telemarketing
* Software Leader: Endpoint Management - Collaboration - File & Networking Services
* DataCenter
* IT Consulting
* Technical Training
* Novell Partners
* Certification
* Training Partners
* Suse Linux Enterprise
* SecureLogin
* Identity Manager
* ...
-
PHI Data Luxembourg
- Directeur de l'Agence / Business Unit Manager
2006 - 2008
Managed the sales teams for business continuity and, the technical team in Luxembourg, Belgium (Wallonie) and France (North-East)
Business development and key account management for customers in the industry market to deliver IT and management consultancy services
Analysis of business needs and translation of these needs towards requirements within Supply Chain Planning
Responsible to expand the AIDC and RTLS business solutions in the Belux market.
As Auto-ID solution integrator PHI DATA advises, integrates and maintains automation and optimization solutions. We cover among others areas such as field service, distribution, shop floor, ID labelling, temperature monitoring and internal localization (RTLS) throughout the supply chain and in various industries.
IT Consulting - Barcode - Printing - RFID - Software - IT Development -Identification Systems Support
-
Focus Consulting Luxembourg
- Sales Director
2005 - 2006
Managing direct & indirect sales channels in the Luxembourg & Belgium (Wallonie)
Operational & Strategic guidance Field Sales, Tele Sales, Corporate Sales & Indirect Sales.
Conception & implementation business rules & processes
IT Training - IT Consulting - Computers & Printers
* MS Office, Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange Server, Java, Oracle, Citrix, ITIL, Prince 2...
-
PHM Computing Luxembourg
- Directeur Commercial - Sales Manager ( Responsable de la succursale Luxembourgeoise)
1996 - 2005
- Creation of the structure (1996 in Luxembourg)
- Commercial development
- Recruitement
- Management (a team of 40 people)
- Training of commercial staff
- Management
- Sales Management
- Marketing
- Corporate communications, press and analyst relations
- Product management (market research, development, pricing, positioning and lifecycle management)
Training Center - Software Training - IT Consulting - IT Development - Soft Skills
(Training Center N°1 in the Luxemburg)
* Access, Excel, Excel Visual Basic, Crystal Report, CorelDraw, Dreamweaver, Flash, Frontpage, Groupwise, Illustrator, Javascript, Outlook, Lotus Notes, Pagemaker, Powerpoint, Programmation .NET avec C#, MS Project, QuarkXpress, Visio, Visual Basic, Windows, Microsoft Windows Server, Word...
-
Bureau Center Luxembourg
- Sales & Marketing Manager
1994 - 1996
Responsible to develop long term relationships with strategic customers in order to allow the positioning of tailored solutions based on an in depth knowledge and understanding of the customers needs and business expectations.
Design and implement marketing strategies for local and international markets.
Management (a team of 5 commercial )
Accountable for developing and executing integrated online/offline marketing and internal/external communications including events, conférences
office furniture - office automation office (Steelcase, Haworth, Knoll, Logiflex, Mauser...)
IT Supplies - Office Furniture - Computers & Printers - Copiers & Fax - Supplies for Computers & Peripherals
-
Gestetner
- Account Manager - Chef des Ventes
1988 - 1994
Responsible for acquisition of new customers and fidelization of existing customers
Detection and cross-selling of Managed Printing Services
Sales of multifonctional products, copiers, printers, fax, apple computer).
Management (a team of 10 commercial)
Prospection development of the existing portfolio.
Distribution is mainly organized through regional branches using sales executives to approach proactively potential clients in the field.
Responsible for sales of Information Worker solutions to large enterprise accounts.
Apple Center - Copiers - Fax - Offset Printing