Marc FOILLOT

BASEL

En résumé

Entreprises

  • JAQUET Technology Group AG - Automotive Engineering & Technology Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • JAQUET Technology Group AG - Strategic Project Leader

    2009 - 2014 o Responsible for strategic engineering projects within the automotive business unit.
    o Development of new products (turbocharger speed sensors) in close collaboration with customers in the UK and USA, in a highly regulated environment.
    o Ensure automotive quality standards are fulfilled during development phase.

    o Project management for the development and definition of new sensors.
    o Development and design validation of sensors, assemblies and parts.
    o Define and implement innovative manufacturing processes.
    o Support product strategy definition.

  • JAQUET Technology Group AG - Materials Engineer at JAQUET AG in Basel, Switzerland

    2008 - 2009 o Subject matter expert and internal contact for plastics technologies.
    o Definition, introduction and development of manufacturing processes in the field of Plastic Technologies (injection, overmoulding, potting).
    o Define and implement innovative manufacturing processes.
    o Technology scouting.
    o Responsible for REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of CHemicals)

  • Sekisui Alveo AG - Technical Manager

    2005 - 2008 Application Engineer as Technical Manager at SEKISUI ALVEO AG in Lucerne, Switzerland.
    Geo. Area: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Eastern Europe.

    o Responsible for application engineering in polyolefin foams within the business unit „Automotive & Transportation“.
    o Project Management.
    o Technical support to sales managers.
    o Support introduction of new products to customers, shared role with R&D.
    o Translation of market requirements.
    o New application development with customers.
    o Trouble shooting at customer on application level, supported by laboratory.

Formations

