Marc FOILLOT

JAQUET Technology Group AG
- Automotive Engineering & Technology Manager
2014 - maintenant
JAQUET Technology Group AG
- Strategic Project Leader
2009 - 2014o Responsible for strategic engineering projects within the automotive business unit.
o Development of new products (turbocharger speed sensors) in close collaboration with customers in the UK and USA, in a highly regulated environment.
o Ensure automotive quality standards are fulfilled during development phase.
o Project management for the development and definition of new sensors.
o Development and design validation of sensors, assemblies and parts.
o Define and implement innovative manufacturing processes.
o Support product strategy definition.
JAQUET Technology Group AG
- Materials Engineer at JAQUET AG in Basel, Switzerland
2008 - 2009o Subject matter expert and internal contact for plastics technologies.
o Definition, introduction and development of manufacturing processes in the field of Plastic Technologies (injection, overmoulding, potting).
o Technology scouting.
o Responsible for REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of CHemicals)
Sekisui Alveo AG
- Technical Manager
2005 - 2008Application Engineer as Technical Manager at SEKISUI ALVEO AG in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Geo. Area: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Eastern Europe.
o Responsible for application engineering in polyolefin foams within the business unit „Automotive & Transportation“.
o Project Management.
o Technical support to sales managers.
o Support introduction of new products to customers, shared role with R&D.
o Translation of market requirements.
o New application development with customers.
o Trouble shooting at customer on application level, supported by laboratory.