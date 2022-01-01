Marc FULLENBAUM

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Puteaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING
PROFESSIONAL GOAL:
Be in charge of a business development endeavor in a High Tech optical niche market, for an industrial company, in an international and multicultural setting.
KEY COMPETENCIES:
* Sales
* Marketing
* English, International and Multicultural environment
* Solution, Product, Services approach
* Sector: Space, Defense, Telecom
REFERENCES:
Thales Electrons Devices (Paris area) - 4 months
Alcatel-Lucent France (Paris area) - 4 years
Alcatel Submarine Networks (Paris area) - 7 years
Com Dev International (Ontario, Canada)- 3 years
French Delegation for Armaments (Paris area)- 3 years
IBM TJ Watson Research Center(New-York, USA)-1.5 years
MAIN CLIENTS/PARTNERS:
Millicom Cellular International, Telefonica, Singtel, France Telecom, Level3, BT, Portugal Telecom, Total, Statoil, Gazprom, BP,
Corning, Sumitomo, Draka, MPB Technologies, Bharti, Etisalat, RFS, IT Telecom, Nexans, JDSU, Exfo,
Saab, Thales, Selex, EADS
DIPLOMAS:
* ECOLE SUPERIEURE D'OPTIQUE 1991
* MBA Sorbonne Graduate Business School 2010
* MASTERS Audit and Management Control 2014
VALUE ADDED:
I have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to conceive and launch novel approaches for concrete applications in a high tech environment.
Specialties
Key Account Management, Product Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Business Development, Optics, Solution, Submarine, Telecom, High Tech, International, Industry, Cable, Fibre, Detection, Imaging, Tracking, Image Processing, Alignment
Mes compétences :
Multicultural
Marketing
International environment
Sales manager
Optics