Marc FULLENBAUM

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING



PROFESSIONAL GOAL:

Be in charge of a business development endeavor in a High Tech optical niche market, for an industrial company, in an international and multicultural setting.



KEY COMPETENCIES:

* Sales

* Marketing

* English, International and Multicultural environment

* Solution, Product, Services approach

* Sector: Space, Defense, Telecom



REFERENCES:

Thales Electrons Devices (Paris area) - 4 months

Alcatel-Lucent France (Paris area) - 4 years

Alcatel Submarine Networks (Paris area) - 7 years

Com Dev International (Ontario, Canada)- 3 years

French Delegation for Armaments (Paris area)- 3 years

IBM TJ Watson Research Center(New-York, USA)-1.5 years



MAIN CLIENTS/PARTNERS:

Millicom Cellular International, Telefonica, Singtel, France Telecom, Level3, BT, Portugal Telecom, Total, Statoil, Gazprom, BP,

Corning, Sumitomo, Draka, MPB Technologies, Bharti, Etisalat, RFS, IT Telecom, Nexans, JDSU, Exfo,

Saab, Thales, Selex, EADS



DIPLOMAS:

* ECOLE SUPERIEURE D'OPTIQUE 1991

* MBA Sorbonne Graduate Business School 2010

* MASTERS Audit and Management Control 2014



VALUE ADDED:

I have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to conceive and launch novel approaches for concrete applications in a high tech environment.



Specialties

Key Account Management, Product Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Business Development, Optics, Solution, Submarine, Telecom, High Tech, International, Industry, Cable, Fibre, Detection, Imaging, Tracking, Image Processing, Alignment



Mes compétences :

Multicultural

Marketing

International environment

Sales manager

Optics