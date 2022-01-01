Menu

Marc FULLENBAUM

Limeil-Brévannes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Puteaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING

PROFESSIONAL GOAL:
Be in charge of a business development endeavor in a High Tech optical niche market, for an industrial company, in an international and multicultural setting.

KEY COMPETENCIES:
* Sales
* Marketing
* English, International and Multicultural environment
* Solution, Product, Services approach
* Sector: Space, Defense, Telecom

REFERENCES:
Thales Electrons Devices (Paris area) - 4 months
Alcatel-Lucent France (Paris area) - 4 years
Alcatel Submarine Networks (Paris area) - 7 years
Com Dev International (Ontario, Canada)- 3 years
French Delegation for Armaments (Paris area)- 3 years
IBM TJ Watson Research Center(New-York, USA)-1.5 years

MAIN CLIENTS/PARTNERS:
Millicom Cellular International, Telefonica, Singtel, France Telecom, Level3, BT, Portugal Telecom, Total, Statoil, Gazprom, BP,
Corning, Sumitomo, Draka, MPB Technologies, Bharti, Etisalat, RFS, IT Telecom, Nexans, JDSU, Exfo,
Saab, Thales, Selex, EADS

DIPLOMAS:
* ECOLE SUPERIEURE D'OPTIQUE 1991
* MBA Sorbonne Graduate Business School 2010
* MASTERS Audit and Management Control 2014

VALUE ADDED:
I have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to conceive and launch novel approaches for concrete applications in a high tech environment.

Specialties
Key Account Management, Product Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Business Development, Optics, Solution, Submarine, Telecom, High Tech, International, Industry, Cable, Fibre, Detection, Imaging, Tracking, Image Processing, Alignment

Mes compétences :
Multicultural
Marketing
International environment
Sales manager
Optics

Entreprises

  • Sodern - Business Development Manager

    Limeil-Brévannes 2013 - maintenant Business Development for space
    instruments and specialized optics

  • Thales Electron Devices - Marketing Engineer

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012 Study of Defense market in Europe for Travelling Wave Tubes

  • Alcatel-Lucent France - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2012 With my account:
    • Repositioning on transmission with 15 M $ signed deals in microwave, WDM and fiber solution
    • Penetration of 4 new affiliates (30 % of affiliates): Chad, Ghana, Bolivia, Guatemala
    • 90 % of objectives reached in front of Chinese competition in Africa and Latin America

  • Alcatel Submarine Networks - Product Marketing Group Manager

    2000 - 2007 • Cost and performance improvement of the “repeaterless” solution to maintain leadership position
    • Launch of a new regional solution to block new entrants on « repeater » segment
    • Positioning on offshore market with BP and Total with call for bids
    • 20 % cost reduction of cable
    • 15 conference presentations: Alcatel Best Speaker 2002

  • Com Dev International, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada - Product Marketing

    1996 - 2000 • Proposal of a new solution with associated business plan, identification of a 4 M $ opportunity with Matra and retrieval of call for bid
    • Management of inter satellite links projects and of numerous call for bids

  • Centre Technique Des Moyens D'essais, DGA - Consultant

    1993 - 1996 • Management of trajectography solution procurement programs with SFIM and BERTIN

  • IBM TJ Watson Research Center, NY, USA - Assistant Chercheur

    1991 - 1993 • Conception of a new alignment signal based on image processing

Formations

Réseau