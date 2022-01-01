Marc Gilles SIMON

-
JST Stesali Transformers Pvt Ltd
- Transition General Manager
2009 - 2013
JST Stesali Transformers Pvt Ltd (Baddi India) this start up company which manufacture traction transformers for the
Start of the JV (JST France 70%, Stesalit India 30%)
Recruitment and organisation (lean manufacturing)
TEK components
- Chief executive officer of Tek
2006 - 2009
components pvt ltd
During the outsourcing work I have studied the buy out of an Indian company specialised in telecom connectors. I have work fully on this project, I have performed audit and price negotiation until we bought 51% stake in the company.
Then I have managed and develop this company based in Pune (India) until August 2009. I have also helped to create a new company for the group in India, I have bought land; deal with architect and local authority. This project was a 9000 sqm manufacturing plant for medium voltage transformer.
CRDE
- General Manager
2002 - 2007
CRDE(CA 8ME,80 p). Research and Manufacturing Company specialised in electronic board and sub assembly. This company was having efficiency and profitability problems.
After 6 months the company was back on track with profitability at end of 2002. Medium term project were to go for high end product such as aeronautics and military electronic devices.
SERAM groupe cahors
- General Manager
2001 - 2002
In charge of business reorganisation after a company audit due to the downturn in telecom business,
* Plant closure and production transfer to low cost countries. ;
* Management of the social plan with success. ;
Electrium Group
- General manager of the Power cord
1997 - 2002
Low voltage electrical equipment manufacturer (like schneider and legrand)
Three manufacturing plant: England, France and China (JV) for a total turn over of 250 MF.
I have negotiated and created the JV in China. Optimization of the production plant, Implementation of division management for purchasing, sales and R&D, new market development in Europe and Asia, New product development for small appliance, IT and automotive market. Negotiation and organisation for the new French working law of 35 hours
Saint Gobain
- Managing director of the quartz division
Courbevoie
1995 - 1997
based in Fontainebleau. This quartz division for semi-conductors had 3 factories, France, England and Singapore. Start of OEM sales with USA and Japan
Saint Gobain
- Managing director of Servin Quartz Asia Pacific
Courbevoie
1992 - 1995
Full start up: Building, specific installation like clean room, acid room, gas (hydrogen and oxygen tank), Recruitment of Chinese staff, I have obtain from Singapore government the pioneer status which give you 5 year free taxes. New market set up with Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Saint Gobain
- Managing director of Servin Quartz
Courbevoie
1990 - 1992
(Manufacturer of quartz elements for semiconductors manufacturing)
I have first reorganised the company regarding sales and industrial matters. After one year and back to profit, we intended to set up a new plant, the 1992 crisis has obliged us to cancel and speed up the Singapore project.
Tegal USA
- European technical manager
1988 - 1990
was a Manufacturer of Plasma etching machine for semi conductors industry.
Tegal france
- GM
1986 - 1988
was a Manufacturer of Plasma etching machine for semi conductors industry.
Matra Harris
- Process engineer
1981 - 1983
FOREIGN LANGUAGES AND SPECIAL SKILLS
English (fluent), Spanish (average)
ACTIVITIES AND INTERESTS
Sailing, Golf and squash
INSA
- Engineer
1981 - 1981
physics from l'INSA (Institute National des sciences appliquées de
- DEA in electronic from l'université Paul Sabatier ( Toulouse)
PROFESSIONNAL EXPERIENCE
