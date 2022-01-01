Menu

Marc Gilles SIMON

PUNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Medium Voltage
Audit
price negotiation
new market development
manage companies
intuitive skills
division management
develop this company
Traction
R&D
Product Development
New product development
Low Voltage
Lean Manufacturing
Joint Venture
Chine

Entreprises

  • JST Stesali Transformers Pvt Ltd - Transition General Manager

    2009 - 2013 JST Stesali Transformers Pvt Ltd (Baddi India) this start up company which manufacture traction transformers for the
    Start of the JV (JST France 70%, Stesalit India 30%)
    Recruitment and organisation (lean manufacturing)

  • TEK components - Chief executive officer of Tek

    2006 - 2009 components pvt ltd
    During the outsourcing work I have studied the buy out of an Indian company specialised in telecom connectors. I have work fully on this project, I have performed audit and price negotiation until we bought 51% stake in the company.
    Then I have managed and develop this company based in Pune (India) until August 2009. I have also helped to create a new company for the group in India, I have bought land; deal with architect and local authority. This project was a 9000 sqm manufacturing plant for medium voltage transformer.

  • CRDE - General Manager

    2002 - 2007 CRDE(CA 8ME,80 p). Research and Manufacturing Company specialised in electronic board and sub assembly. This company was having efficiency and profitability problems.
    After 6 months the company was back on track with profitability at end of 2002. Medium term project were to go for high end product such as aeronautics and military electronic devices.

  • CRDE (groupe cahors) - Directeur général

    2002 - 2007 Avril 2002, à 2007 : Directeur général de la société CRDE (CAhors, réalisation et développement électronique) basé à Mercues (Lot) CA 8 M€,80 p.
    Société en difficulté (problèmes de rentabilité)
    Réorganisation de la société : Année 2002 bénéficiaire
    Définition d’une stratégie à moyen termes qui s’est traduit par un développement vers l’aéronautique et le militaire (Faible série technique).
    2003 : investissement et développement commercial
    2004 : première livraison aéronautique (Latécoère)
    2005 :40 % du CA dans ce secteur d’activité
    Obtention de la norme EN 9100 (aéronautique)
    En même temps et du fait de mon expérience Asiatique j’ai démarré pour le Groupe la cellule outsourcing. A ce jours de nombreux achats sont effectué en Inde,Chine, Thaïlande,Taiwan et cela pour des produits aussi différents que :
    Fibre de verre
    Thermo rétractable
    Vis laiton et inox
    Moulage plastique
    Pièces en cuivre
    Et aussi des produits entièrement fabriqué dans ces pays.

  • SERAM groupe cahors - General Manager

    2001 - 2002 In charge of business reorganisation after a company audit due to the downturn in telecom business,
    * Plant closure and production transfer to low cost countries. ;
    * Management of the social plan with success. ;

  • Electrium Group - General manager of the Power cord

    1997 - 2002 Low voltage electrical equipment manufacturer (like schneider and legrand)
    Three manufacturing plant: England, France and China (JV) for a total turn over of 250 MF.
    I have negotiated and created the JV in China. Optimization of the production plant, Implementation of division management for purchasing, sales and R&D, new market development in Europe and Asia, New product development for small appliance, IT and automotive market. Negotiation and organisation for the new French working law of 35 hours

  • Saint Gobain - Managing director of the quartz division

    Courbevoie 1995 - 1997 based in Fontainebleau. This quartz division for semi-conductors had 3 factories, France, England and Singapore. Start of OEM sales with USA and Japan

  • Saint Gobain - Managing director of Servin Quartz Asia Pacific

    Courbevoie 1992 - 1995 Full start up: Building, specific installation like clean room, acid room, gas (hydrogen and oxygen tank), Recruitment of Chinese staff, I have obtain from Singapore government the pioneer status which give you 5 year free taxes. New market set up with Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

  • Saint Gobain - Managing director of Servin Quartz

    Courbevoie 1990 - 1992 (Manufacturer of quartz elements for semiconductors manufacturing)
    I have first reorganised the company regarding sales and industrial matters. After one year and back to profit, we intended to set up a new plant, the 1992 crisis has obliged us to cancel and speed up the Singapore project.

  • Tegal USA - European technical manager

    1988 - 1990 was a Manufacturer of Plasma etching machine for semi conductors industry.

  • Tegal france - GM

    1986 - 1988 was a Manufacturer of Plasma etching machine for semi conductors industry.

  • Matra Harris - Process engineer

    1981 - 1983 FOREIGN LANGUAGES AND SPECIAL SKILLS
    English (fluent), Spanish (average)

    ACTIVITIES AND INTERESTS
    Sailing, Golf and squash

  • INSA - Engineer

    1981 - 1981 physics from l'INSA (Institute National des sciences appliquées de
    - DEA in electronic from l'université Paul Sabatier ( Toulouse)


    PROFESSIONNAL EXPERIENCE

  • Matra and Harris - Sustaining engineer

    1981 - 1984 Matra Harris Nantes (Joint venture between Matra and Harris semiconductors)

Formations

Réseau