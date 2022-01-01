Marc GLINERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am able to bring the following key skills to my work:
- the ability to translate quickly and effectively both from English to French and from French to English
- the ability to write clearly and concisely in both French and English
- the ability to summarise and to distinguish important information from detail
- rigorous application of good working practices, particular in such areas as identifying, verifying and recording sources, respecting timetables and deadlines and ensuring appropriate levels of confidentiality
Mes compétences :
English
Finance
French
Insurance
Translation