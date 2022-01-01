Menu

Marc GLINERT

BOIS COLOMBES

En résumé

I am able to bring the following key skills to my work:
- the ability to translate quickly and effectively both from English to French and from French to English
- the ability to write clearly and concisely in both French and English
- the ability to summarise and to distinguish important information from detail
- rigorous application of good working practices, particular in such areas as identifying, verifying and recording sources, respecting timetables and deadlines and ensuring appropriate levels of confidentiality

Mes compétences :
English
Finance
French
Insurance
Translation

Entreprises

  • Aviva France - Translator (English/French ; French/English)

    BOIS COLOMBES 1997 - maintenant Perform all translation and interpretation work required between Aviva France and the Group's UK Head Office as well as with the regional management entity, Aviva Europe, and other subsidiaries of the Group in such a way as to ensure the full, accurate and timely transmission of the ideas originally expressed.

  • Aviva France - Training Manager

    BOIS COLOMBES 1994 - 1997 Design and implementation of annual training plan
    Assessment of results of training initiatives
    Management of budget

  • Aviva France - Trainer

    BOIS COLOMBES 1988 - 1994 Design and delivery of training courses (management, communications, EFL...)

  • CAPS Formations - Head of Languages Department

    1985 - 1988 Management of the department as a profit centre
    Recruitment and management of a team of trainers
    Commercial development and major account customer relations
    Pproduct research and development

  • CAPS Formations - Trainer

    1983 - 1985

Formations

  • London School Of Economics (London)

    London 1978 - 1981 Economics

    BSc (bachelor of science) degree in Economics, specialised in international relations

