Marc GUENEZ

PARIS

En résumé

Master in Management @ ESCP Europe
Corporate Finance - Structured Finance

Entreprises

  • Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - Analyst in Energy Project Finance

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant Sectors covered: Downstream Oil and Gas (refining, petrochemicals, pipelines), Power, Renewables.

  • Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking - Analyst in Infrastructure Project Finance

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 Financial advisory and arranging transactions in the transport sector (motorways, railway…) and PFI (social infrastructure) in the EMEA region:
    - Financial modeling
    - Analysis of the contractual documentation
    - Internal approval processes (credit applications, risk analysis)
    - Due Diligence analysis (technical, tax & accounting, legal, insurance, environmental

Formations

