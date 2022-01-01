Marc GUENEZ

Master in Management @ ESCP Europe
Corporate Finance - Structured Finance
Entreprises
Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking
- Analyst in Energy Project Finance
PARIS2012 - maintenantSectors covered: Downstream Oil and Gas (refining, petrochemicals, pipelines), Power, Renewables.
Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking
- Analyst in Infrastructure Project Finance
PARIS2010 - 2011Financial advisory and arranging transactions in the transport sector (motorways, railway…) and PFI (social infrastructure) in the EMEA region:
- Financial modeling
- Analysis of the contractual documentation
- Internal approval processes (credit applications, risk analysis)
- Due Diligence analysis (technical, tax & accounting, legal, insurance, environmental