Marc HÄSSIG

Genève 4

  • Université de Genève - Postdoctoral Research Associate

    Genève 4 2017 - 2019 Research
    -An integrated model for the Jurassic to Cenozoic metallogenic evolution of the Lesser Caucasus

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Assistant Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche (ATER)

    Nice 2015 - 2016 Teaching
    -Undergraduate: Introduction to Geosciences, Metamorphic/Magmatic/Sedimentary Petrology, Ductile Tectonics, Landscape Evolution/Geomorphology, Structural Geology/Tectonics
    -Graduate: Resources (Geothermics)
    -Field Schools: Esterel (volcanism), Maures (metamorphism)

    Research
    -Study of the sub-ophiolitic metamorphic unit outcorping in the northern part of the Erzincan Basin (Refahiye region, Turkey)

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Assistant Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche (ATER)

    Nice 2013 - 2014 Research (4th year PhD student)
    -The obduction process: what extent, what timing, what cause(s)? The study of the northern branch of Neotethys in Anatolia and the Lesser Caucasus (Turkey and Armenia)

    Teaching
    -Undergraduate: Introduction to Geosciences, Metamorphic Petrology, Geological Mapping, Structural Geology/Tectonics
    -Field Schools: Esterel Massif (volcanism), Castellane Arc (geomorphology), Escarène-Piera Cava (tectonics/sedimentation)

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis - Doctorant Contractuel Chargé d'Eneignement (DCCE) - Teaching Assistant

    Nice 2010 - 2013 Teaching
    -Undergarduate: Metamorphic Petrology, Geological Mapping, Structural Geology/Tectonics
    Field Schools: Castellane Arc (geomorphology), Escarène-Piera Cava (tectonics/sedimentation)

  • Laboratoire Géoazur UMR 7329 - M2 Stagiaire - Second year Master internship

    2010 - 2010 Research Internship
    -Le mécanisme d'obduction : Processus impliqués dans la mise en place des ophiolites - Exemple de l'ophiolite arménienne (Petit Caucase)

  • Maison d'enfant François et Suzon - Animateur - Moniteur

    2009 - 2009

  • Laboratoire Géoazur UMR 7329 - M1 Stagiaire - First year Master internship

    2009 - 2009 Estimation des vitesse de refroidissement et d'exhumation dans la semelle d'une obduction dans la partie nord-ouest de l'Arménie

  • Monoprix - Vendeur, approvisionneur en épicerie et fruits/légumes

    Clichy 2003 - 2008

  • Bricomarché - Vendeur d'outillage et de matériel de bâtiment

    peronne 1999 - 2000

  • Oakton Family Restaurant - Serveur

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2010 - 2014 Doctorat - PhD

    Research (PhD student)
    -The obduction process: what extent, what timing, what cause(s)? The study of the northern branch of Neotethys in Anatolia and the Lesser Caucasus (Turkey and Armenia)

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2009 - 2010 Master 2 - Dynamique des Systèmes Géologiques et Aléas

    -Project management
    -Communication techniques

    -Geological field investigation
    -Techniques for the acquisition and exploitation of marine geophysical data

    -Programming and database management
    -GIS tools for Satellite Imagery Analysis
    -Signal and data processing

    -Dynamics of geofluids, seismology
    -Dynamics of reservoirs, fracturing mechanism
    -Resource management - Hydrogeology

    -Tectonophysical k

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2008 - 2009 Master 1 - Sciences et Gestion de la Terre

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2008 Licence - Sciences de la Terre et de l'Univers

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2004 Licence Sciences de la Vie et de la Terre

  • Lycée Cité Scolaire Internationale

    Lyon 1998 - 2002 Baccalauréat Scientifique Spécialité SVT, Option Internationale Anglais (US)

