Marc HÄSSIG

Université de Genève
- Postdoctoral Research Associate
Genève 4
2017 - 2019
Research
-An integrated model for the Jurassic to Cenozoic metallogenic evolution of the Lesser Caucasus
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
- Assistant Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche (ATER)
Nice
2015 - 2016
Teaching
-Undergraduate: Introduction to Geosciences, Metamorphic/Magmatic/Sedimentary Petrology, Ductile Tectonics, Landscape Evolution/Geomorphology, Structural Geology/Tectonics
-Graduate: Resources (Geothermics)
-Field Schools: Esterel (volcanism), Maures (metamorphism)
Research
-Study of the sub-ophiolitic metamorphic unit outcorping in the northern part of the Erzincan Basin (Refahiye region, Turkey)
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
- Assistant Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche (ATER)
Nice
2013 - 2014
Research (4th year PhD student)
-The obduction process: what extent, what timing, what cause(s)? The study of the northern branch of Neotethys in Anatolia and the Lesser Caucasus (Turkey and Armenia)
Teaching
-Undergraduate: Introduction to Geosciences, Metamorphic Petrology, Geological Mapping, Structural Geology/Tectonics
-Field Schools: Esterel Massif (volcanism), Castellane Arc (geomorphology), Escarène-Piera Cava (tectonics/sedimentation)
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
- Doctorant Contractuel Chargé d'Eneignement (DCCE) - Teaching Assistant
Nice
2010 - 2013
Teaching
-Undergarduate: Metamorphic Petrology, Geological Mapping, Structural Geology/Tectonics
Field Schools: Castellane Arc (geomorphology), Escarène-Piera Cava (tectonics/sedimentation)
Laboratoire Géoazur UMR 7329
- M2 Stagiaire - Second year Master internship
2010 - 2010
Research Internship
-Le mécanisme d'obduction : Processus impliqués dans la mise en place des ophiolites - Exemple de l'ophiolite arménienne (Petit Caucase)
Maison d'enfant François et Suzon
- Animateur - Moniteur
2009 - 2009
Laboratoire Géoazur UMR 7329
- M1 Stagiaire - First year Master internship
2009 - 2009
Estimation des vitesse de refroidissement et d'exhumation dans la semelle d'une obduction dans la partie nord-ouest de l'Arménie
Monoprix
- Vendeur, approvisionneur en épicerie et fruits/légumes
Clichy
2003 - 2008
Bricomarché
- Vendeur d'outillage et de matériel de bâtiment
peronne
1999 - 2000
Oakton Family Restaurant
- Serveur
1996 - 1998