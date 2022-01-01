Menu

Marc HECKMANN

STRASBOURG

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

2012 - present - Performance fibers (Sun Capital)
KAM for tires Europe with global accountability for Michelin, Pirelli, Continental.


2010 - 2012- Shepherd Chemical company

Key account manager for Metal Based Chemicals – Europe, Russia, India, Middle East.
*Market manager for tyre and rubber segment
*New business development in emerging countries.


2002-2009 Dow Emulsion Polymers (Dow Deutschland Anlagengeschellschaft mbH - Rhine Center)

Technical Sales Representative (TSR) for Performance Latex – France, Benelux & Germany
*In charge of xx MM$ sales in 2008 with EBIT/sales return range of xx %.
*Application Technology Leader for Performance & Specialty Latex.
*In charge of the technology plan development and implementation for Europe.

Entreprises

  • Performace fibers - Key account manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Shepherd Chemical Company - Key account manager

    2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau