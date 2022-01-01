Marc HECKMANN

2012 - present - Performance fibers (Sun Capital)

KAM for tires Europe with global accountability for Michelin, Pirelli, Continental.





2010 - 2012- Shepherd Chemical company



Key account manager for Metal Based Chemicals – Europe, Russia, India, Middle East.

*Market manager for tyre and rubber segment

*New business development in emerging countries.





2002-2009 Dow Emulsion Polymers (Dow Deutschland Anlagengeschellschaft mbH - Rhine Center)



Technical Sales Representative (TSR) for Performance Latex – France, Benelux & Germany

*In charge of xx MM$ sales in 2008 with EBIT/sales return range of xx %.

*Application Technology Leader for Performance & Specialty Latex.

*In charge of the technology plan development and implementation for Europe.