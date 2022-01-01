Marc HECKMANN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Illzach dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
IT Consultant with over 25 years of experience within IT Management, Business Intelligence, System Engineering and Developments.
Depth knowledge in IT Project management, systems and development environment with regard to Product and Infrastructure Solution.
Advanced knowledge of optimization and implementation requirements in the area of Security and Data processing (Database Architect).
In-depth knowledge of development language and Operating systems. Excellent as Analyst and solution provider. High performer in multicultural and fast changing environments where communication and prioritization of activities is key to success. Efficient and result driven with great coordination as well as management skills. Confident in leading teams and advanced negotiation skills as well as familiar with working in remote teams.
// Professional Skills and Standards //
- Business Intelligence -
Good knowledge of SAP MII & ETL
Good knowledge of IBM WebSphere MQ
- Project Management -
Good knowledge of PRINCE2
Good knowledge of BPM (Business Process Management)
Good knowledge of PPMS (Project planning Management)
- Service Management -
Good knowledge of ITIL
Good knowledge of BMC Remedy system
Good knowledge of Wendia POB system
Basic knowledge of USU Valuemation
- System Engineering -
Good knowledge of Microsoft Failover cluster
Good knowledge of VMWARE ESX and Citrix XEN Server
Good knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008
Good knowledge of Android
Good knowledge of Linux (Linux Engineer RH133)
Good knowledge of UNIX (AIX, Solaris)
- Software Engineering -
Good knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio (.Net, C#, Visual basic)
Good knowledge of Eclipse (C, C++,JAVA, JAVASCRIPT, XML, …)
Good knowledge of PHP
Good knowledge of Shell and Batch scripting
- Database Architect -
Good knowledge of MSSQL
Good knowledge of MySQL
Basic knowledge of Oracle
Basic knowledge of DB2
- Webmaster -
Good knowledge of Sharepoint
Good knowledge of Typo 3
Good knowledge of Adobe Product (Flash, Photoshop, Indesign ..)
Good knowledge of CSS, CSS2, HTML, HTML5, JS, JQUERY, FLASH, PHP, .Net, JSP..
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Qualification / Training //
• PRINCE2 , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland
• SAP MII, Basel, Switzerland
• WebSphere MQ, Basel, Switzerland
• SharePoint 2010, München, Germany
• USU Valuemation, Möglingen, Germany
• ITIL , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland
• ITIL Solution, POB Point Of Business, Jystrup, Denmark
• Responsible for French-German commercial Projects,
o Colmar (France) And Freibourg (Germany)
• Linux Engineer, Red Hat Linux Administration RH133, Paris, France
• Project Planning Management System, PPMS Planta GmbH , Stuttgart, Germany
• Business Process Management , BPM Metastorm, Paris, France
• Tango Studio, Paris, France
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Gestion des services informatiques
Système d'information
Ingénierie système
Business Analysis
Administration de bases de données
Linux
Webmaster
Sécurité des systèmes d'information
Développement informatique
Business Intelligence
Architecture informatique