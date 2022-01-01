Menu

Marc HECKMANN

ILLZACH

En résumé

IT Consultant with over 25 years of experience within IT Management, Business Intelligence, System Engineering and Developments.
Depth knowledge in IT Project management, systems and development environment with regard to Product and Infrastructure Solution.
Advanced knowledge of optimization and implementation requirements in the area of Security and Data processing (Database Architect).
In-depth knowledge of development language and Operating systems. Excellent as Analyst and solution provider. High performer in multicultural and fast changing environments where communication and prioritization of activities is key to success. Efficient and result driven with great coordination as well as management skills. Confident in leading teams and advanced negotiation skills as well as familiar with working in remote teams.

// Professional Skills and Standards //

- Business Intelligence -
Good knowledge of SAP MII & ETL
Good knowledge of IBM WebSphere MQ

- Project Management -
Good knowledge of PRINCE2
Good knowledge of BPM (Business Process Management)
Good knowledge of PPMS (Project planning Management)

- Service Management -
Good knowledge of ITIL
Good knowledge of BMC Remedy system
Good knowledge of Wendia POB system
Basic knowledge of USU Valuemation

- System Engineering -
Good knowledge of Microsoft Failover cluster
Good knowledge of VMWARE ESX and Citrix XEN Server
Good knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008
Good knowledge of Android
Good knowledge of Linux (Linux Engineer RH133)
Good knowledge of UNIX (AIX, Solaris)

- Software Engineering -
Good knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio (.Net, C#, Visual basic)
Good knowledge of Eclipse (C, C++,JAVA, JAVASCRIPT, XML, …)
Good knowledge of PHP
Good knowledge of Shell and Batch scripting

- Database Architect -
Good knowledge of MSSQL
Good knowledge of MySQL
Basic knowledge of Oracle
Basic knowledge of DB2

- Webmaster -
Good knowledge of Sharepoint
Good knowledge of Typo 3
Good knowledge of Adobe Product (Flash, Photoshop, Indesign ..)
Good knowledge of CSS, CSS2, HTML, HTML5, JS, JQUERY, FLASH, PHP, .Net, JSP..

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

// Qualification / Training //

• PRINCE2 , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland
• SAP MII, Basel, Switzerland
• WebSphere MQ, Basel, Switzerland
• SharePoint 2010, München, Germany
• USU Valuemation, Möglingen, Germany
• ITIL , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland
• ITIL Solution, POB Point Of Business, Jystrup, Denmark
• Responsible for French-German commercial Projects,
o Colmar (France) And Freibourg (Germany)
• Linux Engineer, Red Hat Linux Administration RH133, Paris, France
• Project Planning Management System, PPMS Planta GmbH , Stuttgart, Germany
• Business Process Management , BPM Metastorm, Paris, France
• Tango Studio, Paris, France


Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Gestion des services informatiques
Système d'information
Ingénierie système
Business Analysis
Administration de bases de données
Linux
Webmaster
Sécurité des systèmes d'information
Développement informatique
Business Intelligence
Architecture informatique

Entreprises

  • D-ploy (Schweiz) GmbH, Kaiseraugst – Switzerland - IT Consultant

    2011 - maintenant ▪ Several customer assignments as IT Consultant
    ▪ Manage, lead and perform projects for customers in regulated pharmaceutical environment
    ▪ Lead and perform Office 2010/12 business integration and risk analyze
    ▪ Prepare and perform BI solution for Head Quality management in regulated pharmaceutical environment
    ▪ Application manager and technical Expert in ETL solution in regulated pharmaceutical environment

  • D-ploy GmbH, Kaiseraugst – Switzerland - IT Head

    2008 - 2011 ▪ Several customer assignments as IT Operational and IT Project Manager
    ▪ Prepare and perform for customer Service Desk deployment
    ▪ Prepare, lead and perform Infrastructure and office migration

    ▪ Prepare and perform customer training
    ▪ Participation in and support of creation of Customer offers for projects and Services (time allocation and budget)

  • Bridge Solutions – Switzerland - IT Services Manager

    2007 - 2008 ▪ Several customer assignments as IT Operational and Project Manager in legal protection and finance environment
    ▪ Creation of Customer offers for projects and Services (time allocation and budget) and presentation to the customer
    ▪ Development of company internal policies and procedures

  • Amecs SARL – France - Security Manager

    2007 - 2007 ▪ Investigation & Security Systems for the National French Police and Army (tracking solution for communication, systems and person)

  • Schmidlin Ltd Facade Technology – Germany - IT Project and Product Manager

    2000 - 2006 ▪ Manage integration in business operation of the Internet and Intranet for process, document management and communication
    ▪ Manage the deployment and integration of a Project planning management system (PPMS)
    ▪ Providing training on Project planning system (PPMS) and on Content management system (Typo3)

  • Wetzel GmbH, Germany - System Manager for Engraving System and Digital Image Processing

    1991 - 2000 ▪ Managing Linux, NT, MAC OS, OSX, Sun OS, Solaris, IRIX system
    ▪ Developing Intranet and tools with PHP, Shell Script, tcl/tk
    ▪ Providing training on graphics software ArtWork, Adobe Photoshop and Office 98.
    ▪ Providing first level support

Formations

