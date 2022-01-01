Marc HECKMANN

IT Consultant with over 25 years of experience within IT Management, Business Intelligence, System Engineering and Developments.

Depth knowledge in IT Project management, systems and development environment with regard to Product and Infrastructure Solution.

Advanced knowledge of optimization and implementation requirements in the area of Security and Data processing (Database Architect).

In-depth knowledge of development language and Operating systems. Excellent as Analyst and solution provider. High performer in multicultural and fast changing environments where communication and prioritization of activities is key to success. Efficient and result driven with great coordination as well as management skills. Confident in leading teams and advanced negotiation skills as well as familiar with working in remote teams.



// Professional Skills and Standards //



- Business Intelligence -

Good knowledge of SAP MII & ETL

Good knowledge of IBM WebSphere MQ



- Project Management -

Good knowledge of PRINCE2

Good knowledge of BPM (Business Process Management)

Good knowledge of PPMS (Project planning Management)



- Service Management -

Good knowledge of ITIL

Good knowledge of BMC Remedy system

Good knowledge of Wendia POB system

Basic knowledge of USU Valuemation



- System Engineering -

Good knowledge of Microsoft Failover cluster

Good knowledge of VMWARE ESX and Citrix XEN Server

Good knowledge of Microsoft Server 2008

Good knowledge of Android

Good knowledge of Linux (Linux Engineer RH133)

Good knowledge of UNIX (AIX, Solaris)



- Software Engineering -

Good knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio (.Net, C#, Visual basic)

Good knowledge of Eclipse (C, C++,JAVA, JAVASCRIPT, XML, …)

Good knowledge of PHP

Good knowledge of Shell and Batch scripting



- Database Architect -

Good knowledge of MSSQL

Good knowledge of MySQL

Basic knowledge of Oracle

Basic knowledge of DB2



- Webmaster -

Good knowledge of Sharepoint

Good knowledge of Typo 3

Good knowledge of Adobe Product (Flash, Photoshop, Indesign ..)

Good knowledge of CSS, CSS2, HTML, HTML5, JS, JQUERY, FLASH, PHP, .Net, JSP..



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



// Qualification / Training //



• PRINCE2 , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland

• SAP MII, Basel, Switzerland

• WebSphere MQ, Basel, Switzerland

• SharePoint 2010, München, Germany

• USU Valuemation, Möglingen, Germany

• ITIL , Kaiseraugst, Switzerland

• ITIL Solution, POB Point Of Business, Jystrup, Denmark

• Responsible for French-German commercial Projects,

o Colmar (France) And Freibourg (Germany)

• Linux Engineer, Red Hat Linux Administration RH133, Paris, France

• Project Planning Management System, PPMS Planta GmbH , Stuttgart, Germany

• Business Process Management , BPM Metastorm, Paris, France

• Tango Studio, Paris, France





Mes compétences :

Conseil

Gestion de projet

Gestion des services informatiques

Système d'information

Ingénierie système

Business Analysis

Administration de bases de données

Linux

Webmaster

Sécurité des systèmes d'information

Développement informatique

Business Intelligence

Architecture informatique