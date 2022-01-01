Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marc HOYAUX
Ajouter
Marc HOYAUX
Lezennes
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Conseiller de vente
Lezennes
2013 - maintenant
Auchan
- Préparateur de commandes
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Préparation de commande pendant toutes mes vacances scolaires.
Formations
Lycée Gaston Berger
Lille
2013 - maintenant
Lycée Raymond Queneau
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2011 - 2013
Gestion, Communication, Marketing, Management
Réseau
Manuel DAVY