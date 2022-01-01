His 20 year experience in the road transport sector, provided him with a solid base to industrial management skills: first as a Purchaser in Gerflor’s world Transport Department (floors) in the south of France, then as a Traffic Manager followed by Logistic and finally as a Supply Chain Manager for Zodiac’s world swimming pool business.

From 2009 to December 2017 Marc Lagarde has been working as a Director for the Colmar/Neuf-Brisach Rhine port. He was challenged and met his initial objective to reduce costs in order to absorb a year endowed with poor economic prospects, without resorting to layoffs. Focusing on the improvement of Health and Safety of employees prior to enhancing business activities, the port broke both tonnage and revenue records under his leadership. Marc further promoted the purchase of a new 80ton crane in 2012.



As of June 2016, Marc was hired to manage 3 additional ports on the Rhine French river side for the Mulhouse Commerce Chamber. His responsibilities now included daily drive and management of 4 ports with 90 personnel, shipping 10 million tons annually with €12, 5 millions of revenues per year. Marc owes his success to hard work and his people oriented management style. He values and respects the employees and their daily work; he listens and reinforces quality customer service.

In the Spring of 2017, the General Electric plant in Belfort decided that Colmar Neuf-Brisach port will be the shortest and the cheapest way to get their 430t gas generators (largest in the world) shipped by waterway. The decision reasons the building and location of one single 1000t portal crane in the middle of Alsace. (€10 Million investment). Marc is proud for this big step, which will improve Colmar’s port commercial attraction for at least the next 20 years.



All heavy cargos could be handled at the port, including those from Liebherr. This is especially important for Liebherr, located only 20 min away, shipping huge mine equipment to 70 countries.



Mes compétences :

Logistique

Achats

Management

Développement commercial

Direction de centre de profits