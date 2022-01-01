Menu

Marc LAGARDE

COLMAR

En résumé

His 20 year experience in the road transport sector, provided him with a solid base to industrial management skills: first as a Purchaser in Gerflor’s world Transport Department (floors) in the south of France, then as a Traffic Manager followed by Logistic and finally as a Supply Chain Manager for Zodiac’s world swimming pool business.
From 2009 to December 2017 Marc Lagarde has been working as a Director for the Colmar/Neuf-Brisach Rhine port. He was challenged and met his initial objective to reduce costs in order to absorb a year endowed with poor economic prospects, without resorting to layoffs. Focusing on the improvement of Health and Safety of employees prior to enhancing business activities, the port broke both tonnage and revenue records under his leadership. Marc further promoted the purchase of a new 80ton crane in 2012.

As of June 2016, Marc was hired to manage 3 additional ports on the Rhine French river side for the Mulhouse Commerce Chamber. His responsibilities now included daily drive and management of 4 ports with 90 personnel, shipping 10 million tons annually with €12, 5 millions of revenues per year. Marc owes his success to hard work and his people oriented management style. He values and respects the employees and their daily work; he listens and reinforces quality customer service.
In the Spring of 2017, the General Electric plant in Belfort decided that Colmar Neuf-Brisach port will be the shortest and the cheapest way to get their 430t gas generators (largest in the world) shipped by waterway. The decision reasons the building and location of one single 1000t portal crane in the middle of Alsace. (€10 Million investment). Marc is proud for this big step, which will improve Colmar’s port commercial attraction for at least the next 20 years.

All heavy cargos could be handled at the port, including those from Liebherr. This is especially important for Liebherr, located only 20 min away, shipping huge mine equipment to 70 countries.

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Achats
Management
Développement commercial
Direction de centre de profits

Entreprises

  • Liebherr Mining Division - External Logistics Manager

    2017 - maintenant La société Liebherr-Mining Equipment Colmar SAS produit une gamme très diversifiée de pelles hydrauliques sur chenilles de 100 à 800 tonnes et godets jusqu’à 42m³
    La mission consiste à superviser un service à forte valeur ajouté aux clients qui comprend notamment l'expédition, le transport et la livraison des produits, souvent hors gabarit, partout dans le monde.
    L'objectif est l'excellence logistique au service du client

  • PMR_Ports Mulhouse Rhin - Directeur Exploitation 4 ports du Haut Rhin

    2016 - 2017 Management & Organisation Opérationnelle de 4 plateformes multimodales
    90 personnes
    10 Millions de tonnes
    Principaux clients : Constellium, Téreos, Gefco, SCA Tissus France, Boréalis, Solvay, Euroglass, Liebherr, Schenker

  • Port Rhénan Colmar / Neuf-Brisach - Directeur Exploitation

    2009 - 2017 Plateforme Trimodale Eau/Fer/Route

    Missions :
    - Management d'une équipe de 30 personnes
    - Relation clients & projets Supply Chain
    - Exploitation d'un perré d'accostage péniche
    - Gestion d'un silo à céréales de 40 000 T
    - Exploitation d'un réseau de voies ferrées de 20 kms
    - Gestion de 12 000 m² d'entrepôts Logistiques
    - Gestion d'un terminal a conteneurs
    - Maintenance et Achats Techniques

  • Zodiac European Pools - Directeur Supply Chain

    2005 - 2009 Zodiac European Pools concoit et fabrique des piscines et accessoires de piscines. Les particularités de cette activité sont la saisonnalité (été); parfois poussée à l'extrême (la canicule)

    Missions :

    - Management : suivi des programmes commerciaux, approvisionnements, reception, stockage, expédition
    - Mise en place de projets visant à fluidifier/optimiser l'ensemble des flux du processus Logistique.
    - Contractualisation avec les fournisseurs
    - Interface Supply Side avec le Demand Side (Commerciaux, Reseau revendeurs)

  • Zodiac European Pools - Responsable Logistique

    2004 - 2005 - Supervison de la plateforme, des flux entrants, sortants ainsi que le stockage et la préparation de commandes.

  • Zodiac European Pools - Traffic Manager

    2003 - 2004 - Responsable des Achats Transport & Logistique
    - Responsable du service expéditions
    - Gestion des flux, des besoins, des pics d’activité

  • Gerflor - Acheteur Transport & Logistique

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2003 - Sourcing, Négociations & appels d’offres
    - Création d’un portail tarifaire en ligne
    - Mise en place d’un Protocole Sécurité Transporteurs
    - Cartographie des flux intra Européens
    - Etude & Réflexion sur la Qualité de Service Logistique

Formations

  • Georgetown University (Washington Dc)

    Washington Dc 2015 - 2015 General Management : Executive Program

  • Université Versailles Saint Quentin

    Saint Quentin En Yvelines 2014 - 2016 Executive MBA ICG

    Certificat niveau 1 de Dirigeant d'entreprise enregistré au RNPC
    Diplôme de Master d'Etat Administration des Entreprises

    Démarche Stratégique et prise de décision
    Système de pilotage
    Audit stratégique et plan d'action

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussées

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Management de systèmes Logistiques

    Suivi des modules : Stratégie Logistique; Designing Supply Chain; Logistique et système d'information

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere (Bron)

    Bron 2001 - 2003 Gestion Transport & Logistique

    Formation Continue - CIF

