Marc LEBREQUER

Delphi Diesel System Blois
- Engine control engineer
Villepinte2010 - 2011-Improvement of common rail pressure control strategies for Diesel fuel injection system. Experiments on vehicle with prototype software, data post processing for analysis (Matlab), strategy improvement definition.
- Simulation engineer
Villepinte2009 - 2010Simulation engineer (apprentice with IFP-School)
-Modelization and simulation of Diesel engine and powertrain for the understanding and improvement of an injector drift compensation strategy. Modelization of vehicle with Amesim and combustion modelization with Matlab. Modelization focussed on the clutch and the double mass flywheel.
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Pétrole Et Moteurs ENSPM (Reuil Malmaison)