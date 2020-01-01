Menu

Marc LEBREQUER

BLOIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
Diesel
Simulation

Entreprises

  • FEV GmbH - Diesel engine calibration engineer

    2011 - maintenant

  • Delphi Diesel System Blois - Engine control engineer

    Villepinte 2010 - 2011 -Improvement of common rail pressure control strategies for Diesel fuel injection system. Experiments on vehicle with prototype software, data post processing for analysis (Matlab), strategy improvement definition.

  • Delphi Diesel System Blois - Simulation engineer

    Villepinte 2009 - 2010 Simulation engineer (apprentice with IFP-School)
    -Modelization and simulation of Diesel engine and powertrain for the understanding and improvement of an injector drift compensation strategy. Modelization of vehicle with Amesim and combustion modelization with Matlab. Modelization focussed on the clutch and the double mass flywheel.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Pétrole Et Moteurs ENSPM (Reuil Malmaison)

    Reuil Malmaison 2008 - 2009 Internal combustion engines

  • ENSAM / UPMC / ENSTA / EP

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master of engineering

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Angers)

    Angers 2005 - 2008

