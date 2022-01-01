Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Marc PELLEGRINELLI
Marc PELLEGRINELLI
Orsay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mitsubishi - MMC
- Gérant
Orsay (91400)
2011 - maintenant
LMT Fette France
- Gérant
Les Ulis (91940)
2008 - 2011
Kennametal
- Directeur Commercial
Évry-Courcouronnes (91000)
1994 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Daniel VILMINT
Denis PRUDHON
François Xavier BACHELIER
Laurent BOULET
Manuel REGANHA
Nadia LAIDIN
Nicolas LAGOGUEY
Philippe LAFONT
Renaud GRAVELLE
Shirlene SANDEMOY
