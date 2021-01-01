Menu

Marc PRIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conduite de projet
Conception
Management

Entreprises

  • Renault - VP

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - maintenant Powertrain Performance, Tuning and Control VP

  • Renault - Project Leader

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2015 Project Leader of BR Gasoline Engine for KWID in India (Chennai)

  • Renault - Chef de département - GM

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2011 Engine fluid system department (120 FTE), Design of Engine fluid systems (air, EGR, exhaust, cooling) : design office, Core competence (parts, aerodynamics, air filling), Expertise, Upstream Function Strategy Teams

  • Renault - Cross Functional Team member

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2011 Tem member of cross functionnal team dedicated to sourcing and localisation optimization

Formations

  • ENSPM

    Rueil Malmaison 1991 - 1992 Ingénieur option Moteur

  • Mechanical University Of Leeds (Leeds)

    Leeds 1990 - 1991 Erasmus scheme

    Erasmus scheme

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 1986 - 1991 Ingénieur

    échange Erasmus 4eme année à Mechanical University de Leeds (GB)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel