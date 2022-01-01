Didier ODORICO

-
Tetra Pak International
- Corporate Risk Management
Colombes
2008 - maintenant
Reporting to the Vice-President Corporate Governance, I am leading the implementation and integration of Risk Management into processes and projects and coordinating the reporting of Risks and Risk management activities up to the Tetra Laval Group Board. During one year I have also operated as “interim” Corporate Governance Officer. The most noticeable project I am working on at the moment is to integrate all the Corporate Governance and Risk Management processes under one single umbrella that will improve efficiency for the local operations and provide transparency for the Executive Management (GRC). I am also preparing an E-Learning platform for Corporate Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and other Risk matters.
-
Tetra Laval International
- Risk Manager
2005 - 2007
Reporting to Paul Taylor, Head of Risk Management for Tetra Laval International, I have the following accountabilities:
•Deploy TLRisk, Risk Management methodology in Sidel, Tetra Pak Supply Chain and Tetra Pak South-Europe Cluster.
•Design, negotiate and implement the Property Damage and Business Interruption Insurance Program
•Manage Factory Loss Control service for our 3 Group Companies.
-
FMGlobal
- Assistant VP, Account Engineering Manager
2002 - 2005
I was then the Engineering Manager of the “Global Services” Division. This Division is dedicated to service only the large and Global clients with facilities all over the world. This group is specialized in dealing with the issues that are linked to this multinational environment (Insurance Coverage in remote countries, languages, local standards and culture...). My engineers (9 nationalities, located in 8 different countries) were what we call “Account Engineers”, dealing directly with Risk Managers and brokers, establishing and implementing the property loss control Strategy.